Which Lakers stars were teammates of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 20

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The grid has become a hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Here is the latest basketball test to solve:

Clues to the September 20 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A former teammate of Stephen Jackson who also played for the LA Lakers

Cell 2 - A former teammate of Jackson who had zero three-point attempts in a season

Cell 3 - A former teammate of Jackson who was also a former teammate of Kevin Garnett

Cell 4 - A former teammate of Matt Barnes who also played for the Lakers

Cell 5 - A former teammate of Barnes who had zero three-point attempts in a season

Cell 6 - A former teammate of Barnes who was also a former teammate of Kevin Garnett

Cell 7 - A former teammate of Paul Pierce who also played for the LA Lakers

Cell 8 - A former teammate of Pierce who had zero attempts in a season

Cell 9 - A former teammate of Pierce who was also a former teammate of Kevin Garnett

Answers to the September 20 NBA HoopGrids

The Cell 1 answers could be Theo Ratliff, Tyson Chandler, Danny Green and Metta World Peace. They were all former teammates of Stephen Jackson and also played for the LA Lakers.

DJ Mbenga, Aaron Williams, Dale Davis, DJ White and David Robinson once played alongside Jackson and had zero attempts in a season. Any of them will fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Rasheed Wallace, Troy Murphy, Jermaine O’Neal, Marquis Daniels, Stephon Marbury and Troy Hudson were former teammates of Stephen Jackson and Kevin Garnett. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

The Cell 4 answers could be Derrick Caracter, Steve Nash, Trevor Ariza, Pau Gasol, Ramon Sessions and Steve Blake. They were all former LA Lakers teammates of Matt Barnes.

Andrew Bynum, Dwight Howard, Andris Biedrins, David Lee, Robin Lopez and DeAndre Jordan all played alongside Barnes and had zero three-point attempts in a season. Any of them fit well in Cell 5.

Joe Smith, Chris Wilcox, Mickael Pietrus, Brandon Bass, Glen Davis and Marko Jaric were all former teammates of Matt Barnes and Kevin Garnett. They’re Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Rajon Rondo, Shaquille O’Neal, Lance Stephenson, Chucky Atkins, Gary Payton and Chris Mihm. They once played with Paul Pierce and also had a stint with the LA Lakers.

Vitaly Potapenko, Leon Powe, Fab Melo, Greg Stiemsma and Brook Lopez did not attempt a single three-pointer in a season and were former Pierce teammates. Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle is where they fit best.

The Cell 9 answers could be Gabe Pruitt, P.J. Brown, Keyon Dooling, Andrei Kirilenko, Delonte West and Wally Szczerbiak. They were former teammates of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

