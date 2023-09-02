Which LeBron James teammates have played for the Warriors and Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 2

NBA Crossover Grid dropped their latest puzzle on September 2. Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the basketball trivia game has become a staple among hoops fans this offseason.

It's Day 66 of the NBA Crossover Grid and it has two special categories: a player who beat LeBron James in the playoffs and a player who played with "The King." Here are all the clues for the Saturday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Clippers and defeated LeBron James in the playoffs

Grid 4: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 6: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and defeated LeBron James in the playoffs

Grid 7: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and teamed up with LeBron James

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and teamed up with LeBron James

Grid 9: Player who teamed up with LeBron James and defeated LeBron James in the playoffs

Let's try to answer Grids No. 7 and 8 for Day 66 of the NBA Crossover Grid. Which LeBron James teammates have also played for the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets?

Anderson Varajao was one of the most recognizable teammates of LeBron James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Varejao played for the Cavaliers from 2004 to 2016. He suited up for the Warriors towards the end of the 2015-16 season, which meant he lost to Cleveland in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is the most popular LeBron teammate in his second tenure with the Cavaliers. Irving hit the game-winning shot of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals that resulted in the franchise's first championship. After a brief stint with the Boston Celtics, Irving signed with the Nets as a free agent in 2019.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Fans can post their rarity scores on social media and some of them would like to have a low score. To help those people out, here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 7 and 8:

LeBron James' teammates who played for the Warriors: Erick Dampier, D'Angelo Russell, Quinn Cook, Dajuan Wagner and Kent Bazemore

LeBron James' teammates who played for the Nets: David Wesley, DeAndre Jordan, Iman Shumpert, Lucious Harris and Jamaal Magloire

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Saturday:

