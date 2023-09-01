Which Hawks stars have played for the Magic and the Lakers? Answers to the September 1 NBA Crossover Grid

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 65th day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the September 1 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Hawks and LA Lakers

Cell 3 - Slam Dunk contest participant who also played for the Hawks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Orlando Magic

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Thunder and Lakers

Cell 6 - Slam Dunk contest participant who also played for the Thunder

Cell 7 - Magic player who has 1+ championship

Cell 8 - Lakers player who has 1+ championship

Cell 9 - Slam Dunk contest participant who has 1+ NBA championship

Answers to the September 1 NBA Crossover Grid

Dwight Howard, Vince Carter and Dominique Wilkins once played for the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic in their careers. They’re excellent fits for Cell 1.

Dennis Schroder is a popular answer for Cell 2. He played for the Hawks and LA Lakers in his career. Joe Smith and Kent Bazemore are alternatives here as well.

Spud Webb is an obvious answer to Cell 3 of the NBA Crossover Grid. The former slam dunk champ also played for the Hawks in his career. Bob Sura is a not-so-easy answer for many. He joined the competition during the 1996-1997 season and also played in Atlanta for a year.

Victor Oladipo might be the popular choice for Cell 4. The injured guard once played for the Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder. Shawn Kemp is an excellent option. He played for the Thunder when it was still known as the Seattle SuperSonics and later played for the Magic.

Russell Westbrook has to be the top choice for Cell 5. “Brodie” won his MVP award with the Thunder and then had two nightmare seasons with the Lakers. Carmelo Anthony, Westbrook’s former teammate in Oklahoma, also played with LeBron James in LA. He’s a superb choice here as well.

Hamidou Diallo won the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk contest as a rookie with the OKC Thunder, making him a popular choice for Cell 6. Desmond Mason is another great option. He was also in his first year in the NBA when he accomplished the same feat. Mason was with the Seattle SuperSonics when he ruled the said contest.

Expand Tweet

Ben Wallace played for the Orlando Magic for one season before winning the 2004 championship with the Detroit Pistons. He fits well in Cell 7 of the NBA Crossover Grid. Shaquille O’Neal is a popular choice. He also began his career in Orlando before winning multiple championships with the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 NBA championships. Many of their players have won at least 1 Larry O’Brien Trophy. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant are obvious answers for Cell 8.

Bud Grant is a gem of an answer here. He won a title with the Minneapolis Lakers during the 1949-50 season.

Aaron Gordon of the defending champions Denver Nuggets is considered by many to be one of the best slam dunk participants. Although he didn’t win the contest, many thought he was robbed of a title. He’s an excellent answer for Cell 9.

Michael Jordan and Brent Barry also won an NBA title and a slam dunk crown. They’re options here as well.

Here's a look at the filled-out September 1 NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed September 1 NBA Crossover Grid

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)