Which Magic player has also played for Bulls, Mavericks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 3

With the NBA taking a break from the action on Sunday as it prepares for the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals the night after, NBA fans should have more time to solve the Immaculate Grid puzzle for the day, especially since two items are somehow tough: An Orlando Magic player who also played for the Chicago Bulls and another one who also played for the Dallas Mavericks.

The grid for the day, the 132nd overall, also involves solving for a player who joined the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers, who were rivals during the 1990s.

You can check out the grid below:

Clues for Dec. 3's NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 - A player had stints with the Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls

Cell 9 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks

Answers to the Dec. 3 NBA Immaculate Grid

For Cell 1, 30 players played for both the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks, the most notable ones being Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, FIBA Basketball World Cup champion Dennis Schroder, Kevin Willis, Jose Calderon and Lou Williams.

Interestingly enough, Carter, Willis and Calderon also fit the criteria for Cell 3. Another interesting fact: Shawn Marion and Peja Stojakovic, members of the Dallas Mavericks' 2011 championship team, also played for the Toronto Raptors at one point. Thirty total players played for both the Raptors and the Mavs.

Vince Carter and his cousin Tracy McGrady also fit the criteria for Cell 7, and the other top answers for players who suited up for both the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks are star-studded: Dwight Howard and Dominique Wilkins. Current LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is also among 36 players who were with Orlando and Atlanta.

With Carter playing for both the Magic and the Mavs, he surely fits the bill for Cell 9. Other notable players from among the 29 who donned the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks kits are Derek Harper, Jameer Nelson, Darrell Armstrong and JJ Redick. Lue also fits the Cell 9 criteria as well.

Current Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic headlines the list of 32 players who played for the Bulls and the Orlando Magic. Other players who can be added to Cell 8 are Horace Grant and BJ Armstrong, two of the first Bulls' 3-peat team, Ben Wallace and Reggie Theus. Current Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also fits the bill.

If you need some help with the Bulls players who joined the Raptors and the Pacers, refer to this NBA Immaculate Grid guide.

Solved NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for Dec. 3

A solved NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for Dec. 3