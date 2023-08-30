Which Magic stars played for the Suns and Spurs? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 37th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 30 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Suns and Orlando Magic

Cell 3 - Player who hit 20+ PPG in a season for the Suns

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Heat

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Spurs and Magic

Cell 6 - Player who hit 20+ PPG in a season for the Spurs

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Heat

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Magic

Cell 9 - Player who hit 20+ PPG in a season for the Knicks

Answers to the August 20 NBA Immaculate Grid

Shaquille O’Neal and Amar’e Stoudemire are the popular answers for Cell 1. They both played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns. Tyler Johnson, Brian Grant, A.C. Green and Rex Chapman are also great alternatives here.

Grant Hill is the easy answer for Cell 2. He played for the Orlando Magic and then for the Phoenix Suns. Jud Buechler, Hedo Turkoglu, Steve Kerr, Dennis Scott and Jason Richardson also donned the jerseys of both teams. They’re excellent fits here.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Charles Barkley are obvious answers for Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. The trio had 20+ PPG in a season for the Suns. Kevin Johnson, Tom Chambers, Jeff Hornacek, Larry Nance, Walter Davis and Paul Westphal also accomplished the same feat for the team.

For Cell 4, Brent Barry, Bruce Bowen, Dewayne Dedmon, Roger Mason, Sean Marks and Steve Smith are great options. They once played for the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

Players who played for the Orlando Magic and Spurs include Jonathon Simmons, Felton Spencer, Monty Williams, Dominique Wilkins and Tracy McGrady. Any of them will fit great in Cell 5.

Tim Duncan and David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs legends, averaged 20+ PPG in multiple seasons for the team. Other options for Cell 6 include George Gervin, Mike Mitchell, Sean Elliott, Larry Kenon and Ron Boone.

Anthony Mason, Glen Myers, Kurt Thomas, Anfernee Hardaway, Mike Bibby and Trevor Ariza played for the Heat and Knicks in their careers. They fit well in Cell 7.

Cell 8 of the NBA Immaculate Grid could be Steve Francis, Earl Clark, Channing Frye, Brandon Jennings, or Darko Milicic. They all played for the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and Patrick Ewing are popular answers for Cell 9. Other alternatives here include Bernard King, Jamal Crawford, Stephon Marbury, Al Harrington, Bob McAdoo and Earl Monroe.

Here’s the filled-out August 20 NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 30 NBA Immaculate Grid

