Which Mavericks and Heat star also won the Gold medal at the Olympics? NBA Crossover Grid Answers August 10

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for August 10 has been released. Today is the 43rd day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 10 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat

Cell 3 - Player with a retired jersey who once played for the Cavaliers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat

Cell 6 - Player with a retired jersey who once played for the Pistons

Cell 7 - Olympic gold medallist who played for the Dallas Mavericks

Cell 8 - Olympic gold medallist who played for the Miami Heat

Cell 9 - Player with a retired jersey who won an Olympic gold medal

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 43

Jason Kidd is likely the easy answer for Cell 7. The current Dallas Mavericks coach won Olympic gold medals for Team USA in 2000 (Sydney) and 2008 (Beijing).

Some fans may have forgotten that Vince Carter once played for the Mavericks and was Kidd’s teammate in 2000. Carter’s dunk over the seven-foot Frenchman Frederic Weis was easily the shot of the competition.

Tyson Chandler is another potential answer here. Chandler was Kidd’s teammate when they helped Dirk Nowitzki win Dallas the 2011 NBA championship. The big man was a member of the 2012 Team USA team that won gold.

For Cell 8, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade would be the most popular answer. Wade was part of the “Redeem Team” that won the 2008 Olympic gold alongside LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and others.

Front Office Sports @FOS



The Redeem Team



The doc will feature “unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material” from the Beijing Olympics. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will executive produce a Netflix documentary on the 2008 Gold Medal USA Basketball team:The Redeem TeamThe doc will feature “unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material” from the Beijing Olympics. pic.twitter.com/h0QFPJ33hI

A somewhat rare answer here is Gary Payton. “The Glove” was part of the 2006 championship-winning team that gave the Heat its first franchise title. Payton was a member of the 1996 and 2000 Team USA teams that won Olympic gold.

Shaquille O’Neal is also an excellent choice for Cell 8. Shaq and Payton were teammates in Miami when they won a title. O’Neal led the 1996 USA team that ruled the Atlanta Olympics.

Almost every member of “The Dream Team” is an excellent answer for Cell 9. Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson and Charles Barkley had their jersey numbers retired by their respective teams.

Here's the filled out NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed August 10 NBA Crossover Grid

