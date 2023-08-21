Which Mavericks player also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and was a top-10 pick? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 21

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the August 21 HoopGrids puzzle:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Mavericks

Cell 3 - Player who won 55+games in a season who also played for the Mavericks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 5 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 6 - Player who won 55+ games in a season and who also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 8 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Pacers

Cell 9 - Player who won 55+games in a season who also played for the Pacers

Answers to the August 21 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Wesley Matthews and Dennis Smith Jr. are quite popular options for Cell 1. They both had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers. Josh McRoberts, though, is an extremely rare answer here. He played 11 seasons in the NBA, the first with the Blazers and the last with the Mavericks.

Mark Aguirre, Sam Perkins, Roy Tarpley, Jason Kidd, and Samaki Walker are great fits for Cell 2. All are former top-10 picks drafted by the Mavs.

Dirk Nowitzki is the easy answer for Cell 3. He had multiple seasons with at least 55 wins in an NBA season. One of his teammates during those campaigns was Marquis Daniels, Jerry Stackhouse, Jason Terry and others. Any of them will be options here as well.

Jarrett Jack is a not-so-obvious answer for Cell 4. He began the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers before playing one the 2013-14 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shawn Kemp is probably the popular choice here. “The Reign Man” had multiple seasons in Rip City and the Cavs.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are the names that jump out for most fans as the answer to Cell 5. They were both former No. 1 picks of the Cavaliers. Tristan Thompson, one of their longtime teammates, was also Cleveland’s first pick (4th) of the 2011 draft. He’s a great answer here.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Mo Williams, Ben Wallace, Anderson Varejao and Mike Sanders all won at least 55+ games in a season with the Cavaliers. They’re excellent fits for Cell 6.

Expand Tweet

Jermaine O’Neal is an easy answer for Cell 7. He started his pro basketball career with the Portland Trail Blazers before becoming a six-time All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. Ike Diogu is a rare answer here. Diogu was a journeyman who had stops in Portland and Indy.

For Cell 8, Bennedict Mathurin is probably the name fans are most familiar with. He was drafted sixth by the Pacers in 2022. Paul George, Erick Dampier, George McCloud, Rik Smits and Chuck Person are also great fits here. They were all former top-10 picks drafted by Indiana.

Lance Stephenson, Luis Scola, Roy Hibbert and Austin Croshere are some of the Pacers who won at least one season with 55+ games. Any of them will be superb answers for Cell 9.

Here's the filed-out August 21 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August NBA 21 HoopGrids puzzle

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)