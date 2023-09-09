Which Mavericks players also played for the Raptors and Jazz? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 9

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 47th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge with.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 9 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Raptors and Sacramento Kings

Cell 3 - Player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Raptors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Mavericks

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Jazz and Kings

Cell 6 - Player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Jazz

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Mavericks

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Kings

Cell 9 - Player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Pistons

Answers to the September 9 NBA Immaculate Grid

Steve Novak, Peja Stojakovic, Kevin Willis, Walt Williams and Vince Carter played for the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks. They’re Cell 1 answers.

Cell 2 could be John Salmons, Patrick Patterson, Corey Joseph and Rudy Gay. They played for the Raptors and Sacramento Kings, making them very good fits in Cell 2.

Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan are popular answers for Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. They averaged at least 20+ PPG in a season for the Raptors. Damon Stoudamire is an alternative. He averaged 20.2 PPG during the 1996-97 season.

Derek Fisher, Jae Crowder, Raja Bell and Wesley Matthews are Cell 4 answers. They all played for the Utah Jazz and Mavericks.

Tyron Corbin, George Hill, Greg Ostertag and Olden Polynice suited up for the Jazz and Sacramento Kings. Any of them will fit well in Cell 5.

Karl Malone, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen and Gordon Hayward are popular answers to Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. They had at least one season with the Utah Jazz averaging 20+ PPG.

Pete Maravich also accomplished the same feat five times for the New Orleans Jazz. He’s a very good alternative here.

For Cell 7, Charlie Villanueva, Dennis Rodman, Nerlens Noel and Boban Marjanovic are answers. They suited up for the Pistons and Mavericks in their respective careers.

Kenny Smith leads a list of players who donned the Pistons and Kings jerseys in the NBA. Other options include Marvin Bagley III, Alec Burks, Caron Butler, Beno Udrih and Chris Webber. They are all Cell 8 answers.

Grant Hill, Isiah Thomas, Jerry Stackhouse and Adrian Dantley are a few of the players who hit 20+ PPG in a season for the Pistons. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed September 9 NBA Immaculate Grid