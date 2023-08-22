Which NBA G League players have also played for the Blazers and Knicks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 22

It's Day 55 of the NBA Crossover Grid and the newest puzzle was released on August 22. The trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid remains very popular among the online hoops community amid the long offseason.

There are two special categories for Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid: a player who averaged 18 or more points in a single season and a player who spent some time in the NBA G League.

Here are the clues for the Aug. 22 grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings

Grid 2: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 18 or more points in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets

Grid 5: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and averaged 18 or more points in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and in the NBA G League

Grid 8: Player who played for the New York Knicks and in the NBA G League

Grid 9: Player who played in the NBA G League and averaged 18 or more points in a single season

Expand Tweet

Let's try to answer Grids No. 7 and 8 for Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which NBA G League players have suited up for either the Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks?

There have been a lot of players in the G League that got a chance to play in the NBA. There are also hundreds of NBA players who got sent down to the G League to improve and get some playing time.

One of these players was Anfernee Simons of the Blazers. Simons was assigned to the Agua Caliente Clippers during his rookie season before becoming a part of Portland's rotation in his second year. He had his breakout campaign in 2021-22 when he averaged 17.3 points and 3.9 assists.

On the other hand, Jeremy Lin already spent time with the Erie BayHawks when he got claimed by the Knicks in 2012. Lin went on to have the craziest NBA story in recent memory with "Linsanity."

Also Read: Shareef O'Neal's reassuring words calm Bronny James' fear while dispelling doubts with optimism

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have low scores and high rankings. So let's provide them with some alternative answers for Grids 7 and 8 for today's puzzle. Here are some players who spent some time in the NBA G League, as well as with either the Blazers or Knicks:

G League players who also played for the Blazers: Caleb Swanigan, Skal Labissiere, Will Barton, Jake Layman and Norman Powell

G League players who also played for the Knicks: Ron Baker, John Jenkins, Bobby Portis, Trevor Keels and Luke Kornet

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Tuesday:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: NBA probes James Harden's outburst amid public feud with Sixers GM Daryl Morey

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)