Which NBA game will replace Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1? ESPN's surprise move explored

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks matchup on Dec. 1 was supposed to be on national television, but that's no longer the case. Reports recently emerged that the game has been bumped from ESPN's television schedule.

Instead of Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks, ESPN will now air a matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. They are respectively first and second in the Eastern Conference.

The national TV schedule for that night will now feature an array of the NBA's top teams. Following the Sixers vs Celtics' game, ESPN is set to broadcast a meetign between Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns.

Later on in December, Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks will make the national TV schedule. Right now, the two teams are slated to play again on December 11th and the game will be aired on NBA TV.

Why was Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks bumped from ESPN?

One of the main reasons why Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks was bumped from ESPN has to do with their play to open the year. Luka Doncic and Co. are a top-four team in the Western Conference, but the Grizzlies have come out of the gates slow.

Ja Morant is serving a 25-game suspension, which the NBA handed out in the offseason. The earliest the All-Star point guard can return is just before Christmas Day. Without their top player, the Grizzlies have struggled to stay competitive.

Through their first 13 games, Memphis has one of the worst records in the league, at 3-10. The only teams with less wins than them are the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons. Between their record and not having their franchise star in the lineup, ESPN felt that it was the right move to bump the Grizzlies for a different game.

Given how the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have played to start the year, it's no surprise that they secured another national TV game. Aside from it being one of the longest standing rivalries in NBA history, both teams are off to hot starts. Boston is in first place with a 11-3 start, while Philly are just behind them at 10-3.

The two teams have already squared off twice, and both matchups were must-watch games. Joel Embiid and the Sixers won the first game 106-103, while the Celtics took game two 117-107. Now, the two teams get to have their rubber contest in front of a national audience.