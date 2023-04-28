Which NBA players have signed lifetime contract with Nike? Players, contract details, and more

Dating back to the 1990's, Nike has become a pillar in the athletic wear industry. Part of why the company has been able to do so well is because of their endorsement deals with pro athletes.

Mainly, Nike has worked with NBA athletes. Some partnerships have gone so well that they've worked out lifetime deals. As of now, two athletes have inked these types of contracts.

The first NBA star to sign a lifetime deal with the company is Michael Jordan. Considering that his brand accounts for a large portion of their revenue, it's not shocking to see him earn this type of deal. Last year, it is estimated that he earned just over $256 million from the company.

LA Lakers star LeBron James is the other NBA star to earn a lifetime deal. Back in 2015, he inked his contract that is estimated to be worth around one billion dollars. Similar to Jordan, LeBron has a successful brand and a long line of signature shoes.

Kevin Durant is the latest NBA star to ink lifetime deal with Nike

Early Friday afternoon, news emerged that another NBA star has inked a lifetime deal with Nike. That being Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Durant first signed a deal with the company back in 2007 after being drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics. Since then, he has released 15 signature shoes.

When asked about his new deal, Durant did not hold back his gratitude. He is honored to now be in the same breath with the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said on the occasion.

While this is an incredible moment for Durant, he does not have time to celebrate. For now, his primary focus should be on the postseason. After knocking off the LA Clippers in the first round, next up for the Suns is a meeting with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

