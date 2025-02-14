Which NBA and WNBA players are participating in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

The NBA All-Star Weekend will tip-off from San Francisco on Friday, with an action-packed schedule as the festivities get underway. Following the Hall of Fame News Conference, the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity game will tip-off on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Ad

This year's celebrity game will occur at the Oakland Arena before the action moves to the Chase Center for the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament.

Both of the teams for the All-Star celebrity game tonight will have a former NBA star, as well as a player from the W. Last year, Jewell Loyd suited up for Team Shannon, while Natasha Cloud and Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as both Ron Artest and Metta World-Peace).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This year, the celebrity team led by MLB legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz will include two-time All-Star Baron Davis and two-time All-Star Allisha Gray.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, the celebrity team led by NFL legend Jerry Rice and influencer Khaby Lame will include Matt Barnes, who won a ring with the Warriors in 2017, and Kayla Thornton, who won a title with the New York Liberty last season.

Looking at the details of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, as well as the rosters for both teams

As mentioned, tonight's All-Star Celebrity Game will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from the Oakland Arena in Oakland California, with ESPN handling broadcasting duties for the event.

Ad

While the Rising Stars Challenge and Sunday's All-Star game will feature new formats with four teams playing in a mini-tournament, the celebrity game will be traditional.

Last year, NFL player Micah Parsons led Team Shannon to a win and won the All-Star Celebrity Game MVP award with a 37-point, 16-rebound double-double.

Ahead of tonight's action, you can see the rosters for both teams below.

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

Coaches: Barry Bonds (MLB), 2 Chainz (Musician)

Ad

Roster:

Kai Cenat (Content creator)

Noah Kahan (Musician)

Pablo Schreiber (Actor)

Masai Russell (Olympic gold medalist, Track/Field)

Dylan Wang (Actor)

Baron Davis (Former 2x All-Star)

Allisha Gray (WNBA All-Star)

Danny Ramirez (Actor)

Mickey Guyton (Musician)

Tucker Halpern (Musician)

Rome Flynn (Actor)

Team Rice and Lame

Coaches: Jerry Rice (NFL), Khaby Lame (Content creator)

Roster:

Druski (Comedian, Content creator)

Shaboozey (Musician)

Chris Brickley (Basketball trainer)

Walker Hayes (Musician)

Oliver Stark (Actor)

Matt Barnes (NBA champion)

Kayla Thornton (WNBA champion)

Shelby McEwen (Olympic silver medalist, Track/Field)

Bayley (WWE wrestler)

AP Dhillon (Musician)

Terrell Owens (NFL Hall of Famer)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback