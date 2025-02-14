  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Which NBA and WNBA players are participating in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Which NBA and WNBA players are participating in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 14, 2025 20:59 GMT
Looking at which former NBA players and which WNBA players will be participating in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (Image credits: Imagn)
Looking at which former NBA players and which WNBA players will be participating in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (Image credits: Imagn)

The NBA All-Star Weekend will tip-off from San Francisco on Friday, with an action-packed schedule as the festivities get underway. Following the Hall of Fame News Conference, the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity game will tip-off on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Ad

This year's celebrity game will occur at the Oakland Arena before the action moves to the Chase Center for the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament.

Both of the teams for the All-Star celebrity game tonight will have a former NBA star, as well as a player from the W. Last year, Jewell Loyd suited up for Team Shannon, while Natasha Cloud and Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as both Ron Artest and Metta World-Peace).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This year, the celebrity team led by MLB legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz will include two-time All-Star Baron Davis and two-time All-Star Allisha Gray.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, the celebrity team led by NFL legend Jerry Rice and influencer Khaby Lame will include Matt Barnes, who won a ring with the Warriors in 2017, and Kayla Thornton, who won a title with the New York Liberty last season.

Looking at the details of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, as well as the rosters for both teams

As mentioned, tonight's All-Star Celebrity Game will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from the Oakland Arena in Oakland California, with ESPN handling broadcasting duties for the event.

Ad

While the Rising Stars Challenge and Sunday's All-Star game will feature new formats with four teams playing in a mini-tournament, the celebrity game will be traditional.

Last year, NFL player Micah Parsons led Team Shannon to a win and won the All-Star Celebrity Game MVP award with a 37-point, 16-rebound double-double.

Ahead of tonight's action, you can see the rosters for both teams below.

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

Coaches: Barry Bonds (MLB), 2 Chainz (Musician)

Ad

Roster:

  • Kai Cenat (Content creator)
  • Noah Kahan (Musician)
  • Pablo Schreiber (Actor)
  • Masai Russell (Olympic gold medalist, Track/Field)
  • Dylan Wang (Actor)
  • Baron Davis (Former 2x All-Star)
  • Allisha Gray (WNBA All-Star)
  • Danny Ramirez (Actor)
  • Mickey Guyton (Musician)
  • Tucker Halpern (Musician)
  • Rome Flynn (Actor)

Team Rice and Lame

Coaches: Jerry Rice (NFL), Khaby Lame (Content creator)

Roster:

  • Druski (Comedian, Content creator)
  • Shaboozey (Musician)
  • Chris Brickley (Basketball trainer)
  • Walker Hayes (Musician)
  • Oliver Stark (Actor)
  • Matt Barnes (NBA champion)
  • Kayla Thornton (WNBA champion)
  • Shelby McEwen (Olympic silver medalist, Track/Field)
  • Bayley (WWE wrestler)
  • AP Dhillon (Musician)
  • Terrell Owens (NFL Hall of Famer)

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी