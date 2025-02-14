Which NBA and WNBA players are participating in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

The NBA All-Star Weekend will tip-off from San Francisco on Friday, with an action-packed schedule as the festivities get underway. Following the Hall of Fame News Conference, the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity game will tip-off on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).
This year's celebrity game will occur at the Oakland Arena before the action moves to the Chase Center for the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament.
Both of the teams for the All-Star celebrity game tonight will have a former NBA star, as well as a player from the W. Last year, Jewell Loyd suited up for Team Shannon, while Natasha Cloud and Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as both Ron Artest and Metta World-Peace).
This year, the celebrity team led by MLB legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz will include two-time All-Star Baron Davis and two-time All-Star Allisha Gray.
On the other hand, the celebrity team led by NFL legend Jerry Rice and influencer Khaby Lame will include Matt Barnes, who won a ring with the Warriors in 2017, and Kayla Thornton, who won a title with the New York Liberty last season.
Looking at the details of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, as well as the rosters for both teams
As mentioned, tonight's All-Star Celebrity Game will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from the Oakland Arena in Oakland California, with ESPN handling broadcasting duties for the event.
While the Rising Stars Challenge and Sunday's All-Star game will feature new formats with four teams playing in a mini-tournament, the celebrity game will be traditional.
Last year, NFL player Micah Parsons led Team Shannon to a win and won the All-Star Celebrity Game MVP award with a 37-point, 16-rebound double-double.
Ahead of tonight's action, you can see the rosters for both teams below.
Team Bonds and 2 Chainz
Coaches: Barry Bonds (MLB), 2 Chainz (Musician)
Roster:
- Kai Cenat (Content creator)
- Noah Kahan (Musician)
- Pablo Schreiber (Actor)
- Masai Russell (Olympic gold medalist, Track/Field)
- Dylan Wang (Actor)
- Baron Davis (Former 2x All-Star)
- Allisha Gray (WNBA All-Star)
- Danny Ramirez (Actor)
- Mickey Guyton (Musician)
- Tucker Halpern (Musician)
- Rome Flynn (Actor)
Team Rice and Lame
Coaches: Jerry Rice (NFL), Khaby Lame (Content creator)
Roster:
- Druski (Comedian, Content creator)
- Shaboozey (Musician)
- Chris Brickley (Basketball trainer)
- Walker Hayes (Musician)
- Oliver Stark (Actor)
- Matt Barnes (NBA champion)
- Kayla Thornton (WNBA champion)
- Shelby McEwen (Olympic silver medalist, Track/Field)
- Bayley (WWE wrestler)
- AP Dhillon (Musician)
- Terrell Owens (NFL Hall of Famer)
