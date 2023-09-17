The NBA Crossover Grid for September 17 has been released for fans to test their knowledge in answering all the nine cells. Let's try to find solutions to this puzzle.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 17 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 – European player who played for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers

Cell 2 – Player who played for the Clippers and Utah Jazz

Cell 3 – Player who played for the Clippers and had 10+ free throws made in a game

Cell 4 – Player who played for the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Celtics

Cell 5 – Player who played for the Nets and Jazz

Cell 6 – Player who played for the Nets and had 10+ free throws made in a game

Cell 7 – Player who played for the Celtics and had 20+ rebounds in a game

Cell 8 – Player who played for the Jazz and had 20+ rebounds in a game

Cell 9 – Player who had 20+ rebounds and 10+ free throws made in a game

Answers to the September 17 NBA Crossover Grid

Croatian big man Stojko Vrankovic makes a good answer for Cell 1. The 7-foot-2 center played for the Celtics from 1990 to 1992 and played for the Clippers from 1997 to 1999.

Danilo Gallinari technically falls in this cell. The Italian forward played for the Clippers from 2017 to 2019 and signed a two-year deal with the Celtics last year.

James Donaldson is suited for Cell 2, having spent time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers from 1983 to 1985 and ending his career with the Jazz in 1995.

Other possible answers are Mo Williams, Mark Jackson, Jeff Green and Rodney Hood.

For Cell 3, Chris Kaman fits the billing. He had a career-best 11 free throws made with LA in a game against the Jazz in December 2006. Kawhi Leonard achieved a similar feat against the Memphis Grizzlies this year after converting all 13 of his free throws.

The NBA journeyman Noah Vonleh played four games for Brooklyn in 2021 and was with Boston last season where he saw action for 23 games.

Hall-of-Famer Paul Pierce and All-Star Kyrie Irving are also options for this cell.

For Cell 5, Aaron Williams could be a good answer. He spent his rookie season (1993-94) with the Jazz and was a part of the Nets team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2002.

Other possible answers here include Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur and Derrick Favors.

Randy Foye could be an answer for Cell 6 with a career-best 14 free throws made as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2006-07 season. He spent his final season in the NBA with Brooklyn back in the 2016-17 season.

Kevin Durant, however, is a better answer here. He made 24 free throws out of 26 in a game against the Clippers in January 2009 while playing for Oklahoma City Thunder.

Blake Griffin is a good fit for player with 20+ rebounds and played for the Celtics in Cell 7. Larry Bird is also a possible answer, grabbing 21 rebounds in 1984.

Enis Freedom scores 30 rebounds as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020-21 season, making him a good option for Cell 8.

Charles Barkley is best-suited for Cell 9. As a member of the Houston Rockets in 1996, he grabbed a career-best 33 rebounds in a game against Phoenix. While part of the Sunsa the previous year, Sir Chrales recorded a career-high 22 free throws made in a game against the Wizards.

Shaquille O’Neal is another legend who makes the cut here, posting career-highs of 28 rebounds and 19 free throws on separate occasions early in his career.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

We can consider this solution.