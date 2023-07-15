Which New York Knicks and Miami Heat stars blew a 3-1 lead in the playoffs? Today’s NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 15

The NBA Crossover Grid for July 15 has been released and another new category has been unveiled.

The daily trivial game, which started with the MLB's Immaculate Grid, has slowly made its way to the NBA. With the league's offseason only starting, many online hoops fans are looking for ways to entertain themselves.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and a team that lost a 3-1 series lead in the playoffs.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and a team that lost a 3-1 series lead in the playoffs.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and a team that lost a 3-1 series lead in the playoffs.

The rules for the game remain the same: a player has nine total guesses to complete the grid. One wrong answer will ruin the puzzle and affect your daily rankings.

Here's today's NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid



New Category: Any player that was on the playoff roster of a team that blew a 3-1 Lead



CrossoverGrid.com



Day 17 NBA Grid
New Category: Any player that was on the playoff roster of a team that blew a 3-1 Lead

NBA Crossover Grid answers for Day 17

The NBA Crossover Grid introduced a new category again for Day 17. They unveiled Carmelo Anthony's teammates in the regular season yesterday. Today's new category is players who were on a team that lost a 3-1 lead in the NBA playoffs.

For today's grid, let's try to answer Grids 7 and 9. These players should have played for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, respectively. And at some point in their careers, they were part of one of the most embarrassing feats in the league: blowing a 3-1 lead in the postseason.

It should be noted that there have been 13 teams who lost 3-1 leads in NBA history. For Grid 7, some former Heat players who blew 3-1 leads include Lamar Odom and Ronny Turiaf (2006 Lakers), Dion Waiters (2016 Thunder) and Andre Iguodala (2016 Warriors).

As for Grid 9, here are some former Knicks players who were part of 3-1 lead-blowing teams: Tracy McGrady (2003 Magic), Sasha Vujacic and Ronny Turiaf (2006 Lakers), Emmanuel Mudiay (2020 Jazz), and Marcus Morris and Joakim Noah (2020 Clippers). All members of the 1997 Knicks are also good answers since they blew a 3-1 lead to the Heat.

Here's an example of a completed NBA Crossover Grid for July 15:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 17

