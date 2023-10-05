Which Nuggets stars also played for Pacers and Hawks? NBA HoopGrids answers for October 5

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in training camp, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Rockets and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the Rockets

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Pacers

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Nuggets and Hawks

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the Nuggets

Cell 7 - A player who hit under .500 FT% in a season and also played for the Indiana Pacers

Cell 8 - A player who hit under .500 FT% in a season and also played for the Atlanta Hawks

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 15+ PPG and also under .500 FT% in a season

Answers to the October 5 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could have Ty Lawson, Zan Tabak, Brad Miller, Daniel Theis, D.J. Augustin and Victor Oladipo as answers. They played for the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

Frank Kaminsky, Chandler Parsons, Jon Barry, Kenny Smith, Lou Williams and Matt Maloney are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

Moses Malone, Glen Rice, Austin Rivers, Kevin Martin, Michael Dickerson and Rudy Tomjanovich averaged 15+ PPG in a season. They also played for the Rockets, making them great answers to Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Cell 4 could have Davon Reed, Jakarr Sampson, Mark Pope, Alex English, Jalen Rose and Mark Strickland as answers. They all played for the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

Devin Harris, Priest Lauderdale, Wesley Person, Joe Smith, Al Harrington and Isaiah Rider are Cell 5 answers to the NBA HoopGrids. They suited up for the Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.

Nick Van Exel, Rodney Rodgers, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Wilson Chandler, Carmelo Anthony and James Ennis III averaged 15+ PPG in a season. They also played for the Nuggets, making them fit well in Cell 6 of today’s grid.

Cell 7 could have Shayne Whittington, Greg Kite, Dale Davis, Miles Plumlee, Antonio Davis and Michael Curry as answers. They shot under .500 FT% in a season and played for the Indiana Pacers.

Solomon Jones, Josh Childress, Stephen Jackson, Jason Collins, Johan Petro and Howard Wright are Cell 8 answers to the NBA HoopGrids. They averaged under .500 FT% in a season and suited up for the Atlanta Hawks.

Andrew Bynum, Walt Wesley, Chris Webber, Lamar Odom, Ben Simmons and Jahlil Okafor averaged 15+ PPG and under .500 FT% in a season. Any of them fit well in Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed October 5 NBA HoopGrids