Which Nuggets stars played with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 14

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

The grid has become a hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams. Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the September 14 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - Player who played with Alex English with the Denver Nuggets

Cell 2 - A former teammate of English who played for only 1 NBA franchise

Cell 3 - A former teammate of English who was a top-10 draft pick

Cell 4 - Player who played with Jamal Murray with the Denver Nuggets

Cell 5 - A teammate of Murray who has played for only 1 NBA franchise

Cell 6 - A teammate of Murray who was a top-10 draft pick

Cell 7 - Player who played with Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets

Cell 8 - A teammate of Jokic who has played for only 1 NBA franchise

Cell 9 - A teammate of Jokic who was a top-10 draft pick

Answers to the September 14 NBA HoopGrids

Some of Alex English’s former teammates with the Denver Nuggets include Kiki Vandeweghe, Billy McKinney, John Roche and Ronnie Valentine. Any of them will fit well in Cell 1.

Dan Issel, Randy White and Pete Williams played for only 1 team. They were also former teammates of English, making them excellent answers to Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Alex English played with some former top-10 draft picks. David Thompson, Calvin Natt and Walter Davis belong to that category. They suit best in Cell 3.

Jusuf Nurkic, Danilo Gallinari, Jameer Nelson, Gary Harris and Mike Miller played with Jamal Murray for at least one season. All of them were with the Denver Nuggets in Murray’s rookie season with the team. They’re Cell 4 answers.

Cell 5 could be Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar, Markus Howard and Peyton Watson. They’ve only played for the Nuggets and were teammates of Murray.

Aaron Gordon is one of the popular answers for Cell 6. “AG” was picked fourth in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Murray and Gordon have been teammates with the Denver Nuggets for three seasons already.

Expand Tweet

Other options here include Jeff Green and Devin Harris.

Isaiah Thomas, J.J. Hickson, Emmanuel Mudiay, Joffrey Lauvergne and Kenneth Faried were all former teammates of Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets. All of them played with the “Joker” in his rookie season. Any of them will fit well in Cell 7.

Michael Porter Jr., Tyler Lydon and Christian Braun all played for one team in the NBA and played with Jokic before. They are excellent Cell 8 answers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Austin Rivers, D.J. Augustin and DeMarcus Cousins were all former top-10 draft picks and also played with Nikola Jokic. Cell 9 of the NBA HoopGrids is where they fit best.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Here's the completed September 14 NBA HoopGrids puzzle