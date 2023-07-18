Which Philadelphia 76ers stars played for the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 18

It's Day 20 of the NBA Crossover Grid and a new puzzle for July 18 has been released. The daily trivial game remains a favorite for many members of the online basketball community during the middle of the offseason.

The rules for the grid game are the same, with players having nine guesses to complete the puzzle. Based on MLB's popular Immaculate Grid, the NBA's version is gaining more and more fans every day.

Here are the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 18

For today's NBA Crossover Grid, let's take a look at the potential answers for Grids 1 and 4. Which Philadelphia 76ers players also suited up for the Phoenix Suns, as well as the LA Clippers?

Possibly the most obvious and popular answer, for Grid 1 is Charles Barkley. "The Roundmound of Rebound" started his legendary career with the Sixers before playing his best years with the Suns. He represented Philly during the NBA's 50th Anniversary, while he won the league MVP in Phoenix.

Other notable Sixers-Suns players are Dario Saric, Landry Shamet, P.J. Tucker, Ish Smith and Jason Richardson.

On the other hand, there might not be a superstar player who appeared for both the Sixers and LA Clippers. JJ Redick could be the most popular pick given his current stint on ESPN. He spent four years with the Clippers during his peak then signed a two-year deal with the Sixers.

Other notable Sixers-Clippers players are Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet, Robert Covington, Tobias Harris, DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams.

Here's an example of a completed grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 20

