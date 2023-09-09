Which Pistons stars played for the Bucks and the Celtics? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 9

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 9 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Kings and Boston Celtics

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Lakers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Bucks

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Celtics

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Lakers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Bucks

Cell 9 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Celtics

Answers to the September 9 NBA HoopGrids

Darren Collison, Chucky Brown, Doug Collins and Vlade Divac all played for the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers. They’re excellent answers for Cell 1.

Divac started and ended his career with the Lakers. He was also a big part of the Kings’ championship-contending teams in the early 2000s that couldn’t overcome his former team in the playoffs.

Desmond Mason, Calvin Booth, Samuel Dalembert and Donte DiVincenzo are a few who donned the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks jerseys. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

For Cell 3, Marcus Thornton, Tony Delk, Pervis Ellison and Isaiah Thomas are excellent answers. They all played for the Kings and Boston Celtics in their careers.

Cell 4 is where Jodie Meeks, Kwame Brown and Chucky Atkins fit best. They all played for the Detroit Pistons and Lakers. Dennis Rodman is likely the popular answer here. He was a two-time champ as a member of the “Bad Boys” before playing for the Lakers later in his career.

Joe Smith, Steve Blake, Beno Udrih and Brandon Jennings played for the Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. They’re great answers for Cell 5.

Smith was the No. 1 pick of the 1995 NBA Draft. He eventually became a journeyman, playing for 12 different teams in the NBA including the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Players who had stints with the Pistons and Celtics include Jonas Jerebko, Dana Barros, Rasheed Wallace and Theo Ratliff. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Answers to Cells 7-9 are here.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

