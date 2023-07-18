Which player had the best assist-to-turnover ratio during the 2022-23 NBA season? Take a look at who ranked at the top

When basketball fans think of the NBA’s best playmakers, the league leaders in assists per game are often brought up. However, sometimes the ability to take care of the ball and maximize possessions can be equally important. This is where the assist-to-turnover ratio comes in.

Per Teamrankings.com, two players finished tied as the NBA leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio during the 2022-23 season. Those two players were former Washington Wizards veteran point guard Monte Morris and former Memphis Grizzlies reserve point guard Tyus Jones.

Morris and Jones each finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.4 to 1.0 last season. Morris has since been traded to the Detroit Pistons this offseason. Interestingly, Jones has been traded to the Wizards and will presumably take over Morris’ starting point guard role next season.

Rounding out the top five in assist-to-turnover ratio last season were a couple of surprise names as well as some expected ones.

Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford finished third with a ratio of 5.2 to 1.0. Horford was followed by former Phoenix Suns veteran point guard Chris Paul. Paul, who was traded to the Golden State Warriors this offseason, had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.8 to 1.0.

Warriors big man Kevon Looney and Minnesota Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley were tied for fifth place. Looney and Conley each finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.3 to 1.0 last season.

Who led the NBA in assists per game during the 2022-23 NBA season?

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden

The list of the NBA’s top five leaders in assists per game last season is almost completely different list from the leaders in the assist-to-turnover ratio.

Finishing in first place was Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden at 10.7 apg. Harden was followed by Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (10.4 apg) and Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young (10.2 apg).

Those three were the only three players to average double-digit assists per game. However, Haliburton failed to qualify as a league leader due to his low number of games played (56).

Rounding out the top five leaders in assists per game last season was Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic in fourth (9.8 apg). Jokic was followed by Chris Paul in fifth (8.9 apg).

This makes Paul the only player to finish top five in both assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.

