Who have been the MVPs of the Summer League? All you need to know

Summer League games in Las Vegas concluded after the championship game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Capping things off, Houston's Cam Whitmore was named the MVP of the tournament, following his stellar performances with the team.

Whitmore is a 6-foot-7 rookie who was selected No. 20 by the Rockets in this year's draft. The forward has had a great start to his NBA career, averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the team. He also had a great defensive outing in the past five games, averaging 3.0 steals as well.

With his performances, Whitmore was named to the All-Summer League Team, joining Keyonte George, Sam Merrill, Orlando Robinson and Hunter Tyson.

Throughout the Summer League games, there has been a wide list of players who were awarded the MVP of the tournament. Some players have gone on to make a name for themselves in the league and lived up to the expectations.

Here are the past MVP winners over the last 10 years:

#1 Keegan Murray - 2022

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Five

Keegan Murray was named Summer League MVP last year and had a solid rookie campaign in the league. Murray was selected to the All-Rookie First Team.

#2 Cam Thomas/Davion Mitchell - 2021

The 2021 Summer League was capped off by Cam Thomas averaging 27.0 points during that time. Thomas was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 27 pick.

Davion Mitchell joined Thomas as a co-winner of the award. The league opted to give the award to two players as the Summer League was canceled the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#3 Brandon Clarke - 2019

Brandon Clarke outperformed the young prospects during the 2019 Summer League games and won MVP. The 6-foot-8 forward has been a solid player off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies.

#4 Josh Hart - 2018

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Josh Hart became a fan favorite early on as he won the MVP award for the LA Lakers during the 2018 offseason. Hart averaged 24.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the team.

#5 Lonzo Ball - 2017

Lonzo Ball started off the 2017 Summer League by leading the LA Lakers to win the championship. Ball even won the MVP to make his presence known to the NBA world.

#6 Tyus Jones - 2016

Tyus Jones stood out among the rest during the 2016 summer games. He won the MVP award and solidified his position as a great rotation piece in the league.

#7 Kyle Anderson - 2015

San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers

The San Antonio Spurs arguably got a steal when they drafted Kyle Anderson and he showed significant promise during the Summer League. Now, he's one of the best reserves in the forward position in the NBA.

#8 Glen Rice Jr. - 2014

Glen Rice Jr. had a memorable stint during the Summer League where he averaged 25 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, he didn't last long in the league and only played for two seasons.

