How many minutes get played in NBA Summer League game? Duration and format explained

After the NBA Finals, basketball fans can still get their viewing fix during the NBA Summer League in the month of July, but those who are just new to it might find the game much different from the regular season.

NBA players use the off-season to add and sharpen their basketball skills heading to the next season. With most players participating in different summer leagues, the NBA started this format way back in 2002.

Unlike the regular season, teams only play a couple of games. This format before was used by players to stay in condition, but as it evolved, teams have used it to test out players, free agents and newly drafted rookies.

In this setting, teams are to play four periods consisting of 10 minutes, each totaling a regular game to 40 minutes, compared to the regular NBA format of 48.

Before the 2013 NBA Summer League, there were no champions crowned, and teams are more focused on player development and auditions.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Throwing it back to @KingJames and @DwyaneWade facing off in the 2003 NBA summer league Throwing it back to @KingJames and @DwyaneWade facing off in the 2003 NBA summer league 🔥 https://t.co/M1pLnhrFij

The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are both tied with the most NBA Summer League championships with two apiece.

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas overview

All 30 NBA teams will be participating in the NBA 2k24 Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-14. A total of 76 games will be played, with each team playing at least five times.

California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League tip off tonight



ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV SUMMER LEAGUE HOOPS ARE HERE!California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League tip off tonightESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV SUMMER LEAGUE HOOPS ARE HERE!California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League tip off tonight 🔥📺 ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV https://t.co/9EKoaAF497

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in a semifinal game on July 16, while the finals will be held the day after. The top four playoff seeds are determined by winning percentages and tiebreakers.

Non-playoff teams at the end of the tournament will play a consolation game on either July 15 or 16.

Other NBA Summer League Rules

With the objective of giving players a chance to showcase themselves, the NBA Summer League increased the foul limit per player to 10 and the penalty team foul to 10 per half. After each game, teams are allowed to warm up for 10 minutes, and the halftime is only limited to eight minutes.

An overtime target score will be implemented when the score between both teams is a tie after four 10-minute quarters. Overtime will be untimed, and a game will end when a team makes a field goal or free throw to reach or surpass the target score.

The overtime target score is determined as the total points scored at the end of regulation by each team plus seven points.

