Which player of Filipino descent who won 6MOY played for Jazz and Lakers? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 16

With Summer League winding down, NBA fans are going crazy for the 'NBA Immaculate Grids' game. Every day, a new grid is released, allowing users nine guesses to complete the board, with the only hints being what teams a player has previously represented.

The grid appears to get slightly more complex each day and tests fan knowledge of the NBA - both current and historical. July 16's grid is no different.

Here are the clues for today's NBA Crossover Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 7 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers

Grid 8 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets

Grid 9 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies

With nine guesses allowed, and nine grids to complete, a player must enjoy a perfect game to complete the immaculate grid. Of course, you can reset and try again, if needed.

Here's the NBA Crossover Grid for July 16:

What are the answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid?

The first answer on the grid is a player who has been on both the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors roster. The most logical name is Jordan Clarkson, a former sixth man of the year and a player who still represents the Jazz to this day.

Jordan Clarkson has been with the Utah Jazz since 2020 and has become one of the best bench scorers in the league during that time. Clarkson has participated in 250 regular-season games for the Utah Jazz, averaging 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range.

When playing today's NBA Grid, Jordan Clarkson is the first answer on the board.

Here is a completed NBA Crossover Grid for today:

There is a solid blend of historical and current players, and today's NBA Crossover Grid is a tough one, but not impossible!

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault