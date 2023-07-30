Which player played for the Suns and had a under 5.0 PPG season? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 30

The July 30 NBA HoopGrids have been released. Today is the 32nd day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

July 30 NBA HoopGrids

Clues for the July 30 HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and LA Lakers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 3 -Wizards player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 6 - Suns player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 9 - Grizzlies player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA HoopGrids for Day 32

Steve Nash is an easy answer for Grid 4. He started his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns and played with the LA Lakers for two seasons before retiring.

Kendall Marshall is a much less-known option here. “Butter” played four seasons, the first two were spent with the Suns and the Lakers, respectively.

Chris Paul is a possible answer for Grid 5. “CP3” was with the Phoenix Suns for the past three seasons before he was traded to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. Paul’s first six years in the NBA were with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans.

Eric Bledsoe could also be an answer for the said grid. Bledsoe had nearly five seasons with the Suns before playing for the Pelicans during the 2020-21 season.

Tyson Chandler, who was in Phoenix for nearly four seasons, averaged 3.7 PPG in seven games for the Suns during the 2018-19 season.

Here's the filled-out HoopGrids:

Answers to the July 30 HoopGrids.

