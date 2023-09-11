Which players have made 6+ 3-point shots and had 10+ turnovers in a game? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 11

The NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on Sept. 11. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game continues to sweep the online hoops community that cannot wait for the long offseason to finally end.

It's Day 75 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has two special categories: a player who made at least six 3-point shots in a single game and a player who committed at least 10 turnovers in a single game.

Let's take a look at all the clues for Monday's grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Lakers and New York Knicks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks

Grid 3: Player who played for the New York Knicks and made six or more 3-point shots in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and made six or more 3-point shots in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and committed 10 or more turnovers in a single game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and committed 10 or more turnovers in a single game

Grid 9: Player who made six or more 3-point shots in a single game and committed 10 or more turnovers in a single game

Expand Tweet

Let's try to answer the special categories square for Monday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players have made six or more 3-point shots in a single game and committed 10 or more turnovers in a single game?

There's no argument that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. Curry is the league's all-time 3-point king and the leader for most games with at least six 3-point shots with 193. The second-closest player is James Harden with just 97.

Meanwhile, Curry's career-high in turnovers is 11 and it happened on October 31, 2013, in a game against the LA Clippers. He also has two more games with at least 10 turnovers, against the Phoenix Suns in 2014 and against the Utah Jazz in 2010.

Also Read: Which Clippers stars have also played for the Cavaliers and the Bulls? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 9

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Most grid players are happy with finishing their daily dose of mind-wrenching puzzles. However, there are players who want to get the lowest possible rarity score. To help those people out, here are some alternative answers for Grid No. 9:

NBA players who made at least 6 3-point shots and committed at least 10 turnovers in a game: Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Nikola Jokic, Mitch Richmond, Larry Bird, Anfernee Hardaway, Jason Kidd, Derrick Rose, Gilbert Arenas and LeBron James

Here's also a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Monday:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Cavaliers stars have played for the Heat and Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 9