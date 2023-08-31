Which players were picked in the top 10 by the Warriors and Cavaliers? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 31

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 30 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 3 - Lakers’ top-10 draft pick

Cell 4 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Mavericks

Cell 5 - Player who played for the Warriors and Nets

Cell 6 - Warriors’ top-10 pick

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavericks

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Nets

Cell 9 - Cavaliers’ top-10 pick

Answers to the August 31 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Harrison Barnes is a popular choice for Cell 4. He played for the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. Eduardo Najera, who played multiple seasons in Dallas, stayed for a year with the Warriors. David Lee, Monta Ellis, Chris Gatling and Nick Van Exel are great alternatives here.

Jeremy Lin, Kevin Durant, Richard Jefferson and Anthony Morrow are options for Cell 5. They played for the Warriors and Nets in their respective careers. Troy Murphy is a gem of an answer here. Murphy played for the Dubs for nearly six years and was with the Mavericks during the 2012-13 season before retiring.

Steph Curry was picked by the Golden State Warriors seventh in the 2009 draft. He’s the popular answer to Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. Anfernee Hardaway is often forgotten as a player drafted by the Dubs. He was picked third overall and was traded to the Orlando Magic for Chris Webber, the No. 1 pick.

Cell 7 is where Antawn Jamison, Sasha Pavlovic, Delonte West, Seth Curry, Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving fit best. They all had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

Shaun Livingston, Deron Williams, Iman Shumpert, Lucious Harris and Benoit Benjamin are great answers for Cell 8. They played for the Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets in their respective careers.

LeBron James is the easy answer to Cell 9. “The Chosen One” was picked No. 1 by the Cavaliers in 2003. Phoenix Suns legend Kevin Johnson began his NBA career with the Cavaliers. He was the seventh pick in the 1987 draft.

Cleveland, however, traded him halfway through his rookie season after losing the starting point guard role to Mark Price.

Here's the filled-out August 31 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 31 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

