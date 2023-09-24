Which players have played for both Celtics and Pistons? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 24

The NBA Crossover Grid for September 24 has been released for fans to test their basketball knowledge by answering all the nine cells.

Let's try to find solutions for today's 3*3 puzzle. Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the Sept. 24 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 – Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons

Cell 2 – Player who played for the Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder

Cell 3 – Celtics player who made it to an All-NBA Team

Cell 4 – Player who spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Pistons

Cell 5 – Player who played for the Spurs and Thunder

Cell 6 – Spurs player who was part of an All-NBA Team

Cell 7 – A second-round pick player in the NBA draft to play for the Pistons

Cell 8 -- A second-round pick player in the NBA draft to play for the Thunder

Cell 9 -- A second-round pick player in the NBA draft to earn a spot in an All-NBA Team

Answers to Sept. 24 NBA Crossover Grid

Serbian big man Darko Milicic is a good answer for Cell 1. He was selected second overall by the Pistons in the 2003 draft and won the NBA title in his rookie year. Milicic played one game with Celtics in his last year in the NBA in 2012 before he asked to be released due to personal reasons.

Other possible answers, or even better ones, for this cell are Rasheed Wallace and, more recently, Blake Griffin. Sheed spent five years with the Pistons (2004 to 2009), winning a title in 2004, and one season for the Celtics (2009-10). Griffin, meanwhile, played for four years in the Motor City (2018-2021) and played last season in Boston.

For Cell 2, Nate Robinson fits in. The 5-foot-9 three-time slam dunk champion played two seasons in Beantown (2009-2011) and four games for OKC before being waived off by the Thunder.

A better alternate answer here, though, is Al Horford, who's still part of the Celtics but played a season in Oklahoma City (2020-2021).

For Cell 3, there're a lot of options to choose from, as the Celtics are brimming with All-NBA Team members in their storied history.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of them. He played his final year with the Celtics in the 2010-11 season and ended his career with 14 All-NBA selections, eight of them as a member of the First Team.

Serbian Boban Marjanovic is a prominent answer for Cell 4, well-loved while playing for the Spurs (2015-16) and Pistons (2016-2018). Other possible answers include Dennis Rodman, Tracy McGrady, Antonio McDyess, Sean Elliott and Beno Udrih.

For Cell 5, four-year veteran Isaiah Roby is a good answer. He played his first three years in the league with OKC before moving to San Antonio last season.

Players to consider for this cell include Doug McDermott and Kevin Martin as well as Avery Johnson and Dale Ellis, who played for the Seattle Supersonics, the team that OKC replaced in 2008.

The Spurs are another group that produced many All-NBA members in history for Cell 6. However, Tony Parker is among the standouts, having a Hall-of-Fame career in 17 years in San Antonio, winning four titles and as many All-NBA selections.

For Cell 7, Isaiah Livers fits, as he's one of the more recent Pistons selected in the second round of the draft. The Michigan alum was selected 42nd overall in 2021.

A good answer, though, for this cell is Rodman in 1986. He played with the Pistons for seven seasons and helped the team to two titles.

Aaron Wiggins makes the cut for Cell 8. He was selected in the second round and 55th overall by OKC in 2021. In this year’s draft, the Thunder chose Hunter Tyson and Keyontae Johnson in the second round.

For Cell 9, Rodman is a great answer. A second-round pick, he became a legend in Detroit and Chicago, ending his career with four All-NBA selections.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is also solid for this Cell. He was selected first in the second round in 2014 and has five All-NBA selections.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid

We can consider this solution.