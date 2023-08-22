Which players scored under 5.0 PPG a season and played for the Knicks and Grizzlies? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 22

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 3 - Player with under 5.0 PPG in a season and also played for the Raptors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 6 - Player with under 5.0 PPG in a season and also played for the Knicks

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 9 - Player with under 5.0 PPG in a season and also played for the Grizzlies

Answers to the August 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Nate Robinson, Luke Kornet, Ray Williams and Kristaps Porzingis are just a few of the options for Cell 4. Technically, Porzingis hasn’t played a game for Boston, but he is their biggest offseason acquisition and should have a big role next season for them. The other three aforementioned names have already suited up for the Celtics and New York Knicks.

Nazr Mohammed, Charles Smith, Malik Rose and Doug McDermott are excellent choices for Cell 5. They had stints with the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in their careers. Rose was a big part of the 1999 and 2003 Spurs NBA championship teams, while Mohammed was a key backup to Tim Duncan in 2005.

Miles McBride, Jericho Sims, Ronnie Grandison, Jimmer Fredette and Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season and played for the Knicks. They’re great choices for Cell 6.

Tayshaun Prince and Tony Allen wore the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies jerseys once in their respective careers. Blue Edwards played for the Grizzlies when the team was based in Vancouver and also donned the Celtic green. They’re excellent fits for Cell 7.

Marcus Smart should also join this list as he is following Allen’s stop in Memphis. The former captain of the Celtics was part of the three-team deal that sent Porzingis to Boston.

For Cell 8, Beno Udrih, Kyle Anderson and Tony Massenburg are superb answers. They played for the Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Pete Chilcutt is a gem of an answer for Cell 9. He had multiple seasons averaging less than 5.0 PPG in a season and played for the Vancouver Grizzlies. Four of Chilcutt’s teammates during the 1996-97 season with the Grizzlies can also be answered here. Rich Manning, Eric Mobley, Eric Leckner and Moochie Norris averaged under 5.0 PPG during that season.

Here's the filled-out August 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

