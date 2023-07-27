Which Raptors stars played for the Celtics and the Pelicans? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

The July 27 NBA Immaculate Grid has now been released. Today is the 29th day of fans trying to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The July 27 NBA Immaculate Grid

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the July 27 Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 3 - Nuggets player who averaged at least 10 RPG in a season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 6 - Raptors player who averaged at least 10 RPG in a season

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 9 - Nets player who averaged at least 10 RPG in a season

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Immaculate Grid for Day 29

For Grid 4, two backup big men played for the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics at different times in their respective careers. Aron Baynes, a fan-favorite in Boston also played for the Raptors (2020-21) before he left the NBA.

Amir Johnson was another role player who carved a spot for whoever he played for. Johnson was with the Raptors from 2009-10 to 2014-15 before he played the next two seasons with the Celtics.

Jonas Valanciunas is the most popular answer for Grid 5. The Lithuanian played nearly seven seasons with the Raptors. He has been a mainstay of the New Orleans Pelicans for the past two years.

Chris Bosh is a potential answer for Grid 6. He averaged at least 10 RPG three times (2006-07, 2008-09 and 2009-10) for the Toronto Raptors.

Antonio Davis is the only other Raptor to hit the mark, accomplishing it during the 2000-01 season when he had 10.1 RPG. Davis’ 787 rebounds during that season remain the most one season in franchise history, helping him win his only All-Star selection.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid

The filled-out Immaculate Grid

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)