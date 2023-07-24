Which Spurs players have played for the Rockets and Heat? NBA Hoop Grids answers for July 24

Hoops Grids has released its latest puzzle for today (July 24). The daily NBA trivia game has been captivating basketball fans worldwide for nearly a month now. With the NBA currently in the middle of its offseason, more and more fans are continuing to join in on the fun. However, oftentimes fans can get stumped and need some help solving one or two grid squares.

On that note, here are the clues for today's Hoops Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and has made 200+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Houston Rockets and has made 200+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and has made 200+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Today’s full Hoops Grid is as follows:

For today's Hoops Grid, we will be providing answers to grid squares 4 and 7. Which San Antonio Spurs players have played for either the Houston Rockets or the Miami Heat?

Legendary role player Robert Horry played for both the Spurs and the Rockets. The forward, who was known for hitting numerous clutch shots, won two NBA championships with each franchise. In total, Horry won a combined seven titles over his 16-year career.

In addition, former two-time NBA champion Joel Anthony, a role-playing big man, had the honor of playing for both the Spurs and the Heat. However, his titles were earned while playing alongside the Heat’s Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in Miami.

More NBA Hoops Grid answers for July 24

Former San Antonio Spurs wing Josh Richardson

Other players who have played for the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets include Kevin Martin, Brent Barry, Boban Marjanovic, Donatas Motiejunas and Mario Elie.

Meanwhile, Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Dewayne Dedmon, Roger Mason Jr. and Bruce Bowen have all suited up for the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoops Grid.

NBA Hoops Grid answers for July 24

