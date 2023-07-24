Which Hornets stars have played for the Spurs and Pacers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 24

NBA HoopGrids has an all-new puzzle for today, July 24. The trivial grid game remains popular among online basketball fans as the offseason rolls on. It should be noted that HoopGrids release new ones two hours earlier than NBA Crossover Grid per day.

Here are the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and made 200 or more 3-point shots in a single season.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and made 200 or more 3-point shots in a single season.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and made 200 or more 3-point shots in a single season.

Here is today's HoopGrids puzzle:

Let's try to answer Grids 1 and 2 for today's HoopGrids. Which Charlotte Hornets players have also played for either the San Antonio Spurs or the Indiana Pacers?

Spurs legend Tony Parker comes to mind for Grid 1. He spent the majority of his career in San Antonio, winning four NBA championships. He left the Spurs in free agency back in 2018 and signed with the Hornets. He played the final year of his career in Charlotte, averaging 9.5 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, a couple of popular answers for Grid 2 are Jeremy Lamb and Lance Stephenson. Both players have suited up for both teams during their careers. Lamb had his best years in Charlotte before he got traded to Indiana, while Stephenson's career years were with the Pacers before he signed with the Hornets.

NBA HoopGrids answers for today

There are other players who played for the Charlotte Hornets and suited up for the San Antonio Spurs. Some examples include Steve Smith, Marco Belinelli, Devonte Graham, Matt Carroll and Gary Neal.

On the other hand, there's also a bunch of former Hornets who played for the Pacers as well. Tyler Hansbrough, Miles Plumlee, Josh McRoberts, Roy Hibbert and D.J. Augustin all played for both teams. It should also be noted that Stephen Jackson suited up for all three teams during his NBA career.

With all that out of the way, here's a completed grid for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 24

