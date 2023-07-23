Which Warriors stars have played for the Nets and have 20K+ points in their careers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 23

It's a new day and you know what that means, a new NBA HoopGrids has been released. The trivial puzzle game also brought back a special category for today's grid: players who scored 20,000 or more points in their NBA careers.

An alternate to the NBA Crossover Grid that was launched a week earlier than HoopGrids, it was based on MLB's Immaculate Grid. All grid games follow the same rule of having only nine guesses to complete the puzzle.

With all that in mind, here are the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and has scored 20,000 or more points in his career.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and has scored 20,000 or more points in his career.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and has scored 20,000 or more points in his career.

Answers for today's NBA HoopGrids

Let's take a look at Grids 2 and 3 for today's HoopGrids. Which Golden State Warriors players have also played for the Nets and which Warriors players have 20,000 or more points in their NBA careers?

For Grid 2, the most obvious answer is Kevin Durant. He won his first two NBA championships in 2017 and 2018 with the Warriors. After three seasons in the Bay Area and a torn Achilles tendon, Durant took his talents to Brooklyn in 2019. He only won one playoff series with the Nets before forcing a trade to the Phoenix Suns last season.

Other notable Warriors-Nets players: Richard Jefferson, Shaun Livingston, D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Jack and Jeremy Lin

For Grid 3, a popular answer will be none other than the greatest player in Warriors history — Steph Curry. He's one of 50 players in NBA history with 20,000 or more points in their career. He's one of six players in the 20,000-point club who played for the Warriors. It should also be noted that Durant played for the Nets, and Warriors, and scored 20,000 points or more in his career.

Other notable Warriors players who have 20,000 or more points: Wilt Chamberlain, Robert Parish, Mitch Richmond and Antawn Jamison

Here's a completed one for today's grid:

NBA HoopGrids - July 23

