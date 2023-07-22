Which Rockets stars have played for the Celtics and Heat? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 22

A new NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released for today, July 22nd. An alternative to the NBA Crossover Grid, HoopGrids gives the online basketball community a second daily grid to solve.

Based on the popular trivial game MLB Immaculate Grid launched in April, it has the same rules of having nine guesses to complete the puzzle. It's a challenging game for the best hoop junkies out there.

With all that out of the way, let's take a look at today's clues:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and has averaged 12.0 rebounds or more in a single season.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and has averaged 12.0 rebounds or more in a single season.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and Miami Heat.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and has averaged 12.0 rebounds or more in a single season.

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 22

For today's puzzle, let's try to solve Grids 1 and 2. Which Houston Rockets players have suited up for either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat?

Dennis Schroder is the most recent player to have appeared for both the Rockets and Celtics. Schroder signed a one-year deal with Boston after fumbling the bag with the LA Lakers in 2021. The Celtics then traded him to the Rockets midway through the 2021-22 NBA season.

Other notable Rockets-Celtics players: Marcus Morris Sr., Michael Beasley, Gerald Green, Kelly Olynyk and Sam Cassell

Probably not the most popular pick for Grid 2 but Kyle Lowry might be the best player to have suited up for both the Rockets and Heat. Lowry played three and a half seasons in Houston before he blossomed with the Toronto Raptors. He currently plays for the Heat but that's up in the air depending how Miami acquires Damian Lillard.

Other notable Rockets-Heat players: Victor Oladipo, Shane Battier, P.J. Tucker, Trevor Ariza and Goran Dragic

Here's a completed grid for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 22

