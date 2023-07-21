Which Hawks stars have 1,500+ career steals and played for the Spurs? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 21

NBA HoopGrids has unveiled their new puzzle for today, July 21. They also introduced another new category: players with 1,500 or more career steals. It's a rare stat considering there have only been 51 players in NBA history to have that in their resume.

An alternative to NBA Crossover Grid, HoopGrids was launched a week after its counterpart. Having two grid puzzles per day helps struggling basketball fans who miss the game they love. It's not the busiest offseason in memory and the Summer League is now over.

Let's take a look at today's clues:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and OKC Thunder.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and has 1,500 or more career steals.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and has 1,500 or more career steals.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and has 1,500 or more career steals.

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it?



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/GATGGRFDty All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it?

Answers for today's NBA HoopGrids

Let's try to solve Grids 8 and 9 for today's HoopGrids puzzle. Which Atlanta Hawks players have also played for the San Antonio Spurs? And which former Hawks players record 1,500 or more steals in their NBA careers?

The most popular and obvious answer for Grid 8 is Dejounte Murray. He was an All-Star in San Antonio but was traded to the Atlanta Hawks last year. For those who like surprises, the greatest Hawks player of all time, Dominique Wilkins, played for the Spurs in the 1996-97 season.

Other notable Hawks-Spurs players: Doc Rivers, Gorgui Dieng, Stephen Jackson, Marco Belinelli, Tiago Splitter and Boris Diaw.

There are limited answers for Grid 9 since there are only 51 players in NBA history with more than 1,500 steals in their careers. Not all 51 players suited up for the Atlanta Hawks but there are plenty. The most popular pick for this category, at least for the purists, is Mookie Blaylock, who is the Hawks' all-time leader in steals.

Other notable Hawks players with 1,500 or more career steals: Gus Williams, Jason Terry, Doc Rivers, Vince Carter and Rajon Rondo.

Here's a completed HoopGrids puzzle for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 21

