Which Warriors stars have played for the Mavericks and Heat? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 20

A new NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released, with a new category being introduced. The trivial game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid and an alternative to NBA Crossover Grid, HoopGrids can help cure boredom for hoops fans waiting for the offseason to be over.

Following the same concept and rules as the MLB Immaculate Grid, HoopGrids players have nine guesses to complete the game. The lesser known the player, the lower the rarity score. The lower the rarity score, the higher the bragging rights.

Here are the clues for today's HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and has 5,000 or more career assists.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and has 5,000 or more career assists.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and has 5,000 or more career assists.

NBA HoopGrids - July 20

Answers for today's NBA HoopGrids

Let's try to answer Grids 1 and 4 for today's game. Which Golden State Warriors players have also played for either the Dallas Mavericks or the Miami Heat?

For Grid 1, Monta Ellis might be the most popular answer. Ellis was part of the Warriors' "We Believe" team in 2007. He also played for the Mavericks from 2011 to 2013. As for newer fans, Harrison Barnes is another right answer. Barnes started his career in Golden State before Kevin Durant's arrival pushed him off to Dallas.

Other notable Warriors-Mavericks players: Raja Bell, David Lee, Willie Cauley-Stein, Nick Van Exel and JaVale McGee

Andre Iguodala is the likely popular answer for Grid 4. Iguodala played six seasons with the Warriors before a two-year stint in Miami from 2019 to 2021. He returned to Golden State in the summer of 2021 and won his fourth championship. It should also be noted that Erick Dampier has played for the Warriors, Mavericks and Heat during his career.

Other notable Warriors-Heat players: Tim Hardaway, Shaun Livingston, Jermaine O'Neal, Nemanja Bjelica and Dorrell Wright.

Here's a completed grid for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 20

