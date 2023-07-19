Which Suns stars have played for the Cavaliers and Knicks? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 19

A new NBA HoopGrids has been released today, July 19. An alternative to the popular Crossover Grid, fans now have two grid games to complete every day. The online basketball community is looking for ways to beat the boredom of the offseason and these trivial grid games should do it for now.

Originally coming from the MLB's Immaculate Grid, the HoopGrids follow the same rules. A player only has nine guesses to complete the puzzle. The rarer the answer, the better the score.

Let's take a look at today's clues:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has 1,000 or more career blocks.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and has 1,000 or more career blocks.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and has 1,000 or more career blocks.

NBA HoopGrids - July 19

Answers for today's NBA HoopGrids

For today's HoopGrids, let's try to answer all Phoenix Suns-related grids. Grid 8 has the easiest and most obvious answer, Charles Barkley. He started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and became an NBA MVP with the Phoenix Suns.

Now, let's try Grids 2 and 5. Which Suns players have also played for either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the New Knicks?

There are several noteworthy answers for Grid 2 but the most popular answer should be Shaquille O'Neal. "Diesel" might not have won a championship with either the Suns or Cavaliers but he did play for both teams. Shaq spent two seasons with the Suns and played the entire 2009-10 NBA season in Cleveland.

Other notable Suns-Cavaliers players: Jae Crowder, James Jones, Isaiah Thomas, Ricky Rubio and Channing Frye

There are so many options for Grid 5, including several legendary players. Jason Kidd spent time in Phoenix during the early stages of his career before finishing it with the Knicks in 2013.

Anfernee Hardaway made his name with the Orlando Magic but he played for both the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks post-knee injuries. Stephon Marbury and Jamal Crawford are also a couple of great guards who suited up for both franchises as well.

Other notable Suns-Knicks players: Amar's Stoudemire, Tyson Chandler, Quentin Richardson, Marcus Morris and Kurt Thomas.

Here's a complete HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 19

