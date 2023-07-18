Which Charlotte Hornets players made All-NBA and played for the Houston Rockets? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 18

A new puzzle from NBA HoopGrids has been released for July 18. An alternative to the popular NBA Crossover Grid, this grid game has almost the same set of rules with each player having nine guesses to complete it.

Basketball fans are in the thick of a slow news day-filled offseason and are looking for ways to enjoy the summer. The credit for the game comes from the MLB's Immaculate Grid which was launched back in April.

Here are the clues for today's grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and made an All-NBA Team.

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it?



hoopgrids.com All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it?

Also Read: Which NBA players averaged 25+ points in an NBA season and played for Knicks and Nets? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 15

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 18

For today's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 8 and 9. Which Charlotte Hornets players also suited up Houston Rockets and which Hornets players made an All-NBA Team?

It should be noted that HoopGrids has a different rule for categories such as a statistic or an award. A guess for these categories will only be accepted only if the player achieved the feat or won the award for the team on the other grid, in this instance the Hornets.

For Grid 8, there are two obvious and popular answers: Dwight Howard and Jeremy Lin. Howard played three seasons for the Rockets and a year in Charlotte, while Lin spent two years in Houston and a season with the Hornets.

Other notable Hornets-Rockets players: Tyson Chandler, Frank Kaminsky, D.J. Augustin, Otis Thorpe and Ish Smith

For Grid 9, there are not many answers since not many Hornets players have made an All-NBA Team. The most popular answer is the franchise's all-time leading scorer, Kemba Walker. He made the All-NBA Third Team in the 2018-19 season.

Other notable Hornets players who made an All-NBA Team: Larry Johnson (1993), Glen Rice (1997, 1998), Anthony Mason (1997), Eddie Jones (2000), Jamal Mashburn (2003)

Here is a complete HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 18

Also Read: Which former Duke players averaged 25+ points in an NBA season and played for the Orlando Magic? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 15

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault