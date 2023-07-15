Which former Duke players averaged 25+ points in an NBA season and played for the Orlando Magic? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 15

The NBA HoopGrids puzzle for July 15 has been released. An alternative to NBA Crossover Grid, this grid game has the same rules and only one puzzle is available per day.

Both NBA grid games were inspired by the MLB Immaculate Grid that started back in April. A player has only nine guesses to complete the trivial puzzle. While NBA Crossover Grid has a daily ranking, NBA HoopGrids has its own rarity score.

Here are the clues for each grid in today's game:

Grid 1 - A player who suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 2 - A player who suited up for the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 3 - A player who averaged 25.0 points or more in a single season and played for the Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 4 - A player who suited up for the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 5 - A player who suited up for the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

Grid 6 - A player who averaged 25.0 points or more in a single season and played for the New York Knicks.

Grid 7 - A player who suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers and went to Duke.

Grid 8 - A player who suited up for the Orlando Magic and went to Duke.

Grid 9 - A player averaged 25.0 points or more in a single season in the NBA and went to Duke.

Here's the grid for July 15:

What are the answers for today's NBA HoopGrids?

NBA HoopGrids introduced a new category for today's puzzle: players who went to Duke University. There are a lot of current and former NBA players who came from the Duke program and thrived in the league.

For Grid 8, these are players who went to Duke and suited up for the Orlando Magic. There have only been eight Duke players in Magic history. The most recent one is the 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, and the most popular one perhaps is JJ Redick.

Other Duke players who played for the Orlando Magic are Grant Hill, Corey Maggette, Wendell Carter Jr., Chris Duhon, Josh McRoberts and Amile Jefferson.

For Grid 9, the answer is Duke players who were known scorers in the NBA. The player must be a Duke product and have averaged at least 25 or more points in a single NBA season. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is undoubtedly the most popular Duke player in the league this year.

Other Duke players who averaged 25.0 or more in a single NBA season are Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving and Grant Hill.

Here is a completed NBA HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids Grid - July 15

