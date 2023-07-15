Which Philadelphia 76ers stars played for Brooklyn Nets and went at Duke? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 15

NBA HoopGrids has released their most recent puzzle for July 15. The daily trivial game introduced a new category that might stump some players.

An alternate to the viral NBA Crossover Grid, the game was launched six days after its counterpart. It follows the same rules as the MLB Immaculate Grid, which means every player has nine guesses to complete the grid.

A new puzzle releases every day on the website HoopGrids.com.

Here are the clues for today's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - A player who suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 2 - A player who suited up for the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 3 - A player who suited up for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 25.0 points or more in a single season.

Grid 4 - A player who suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Grid 5 - A player who suited up for the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

Grid 6 - A player who suited up for the New York Knicks and averaged 25.0 points or more in a single season.

Grid 7 - A player who went to Duke and played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 8 - A player who went to Duke and played for the Orlando Magic.

Grid 9 - A player who went to Duke and averaged 25.0 points or more in a single season in the NBA.

Here is today's NBA HoopGrids:

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 15

Looking at Grids 1 and 7, the first grid is a player who played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. There are several easy answers for this grid, but perhaps the most obvious answer is Ben Simmons.

Simmons started his career with the Sixers before asking for a trade and landing with the Brooklyn Nets last year. Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are also correct answers because they were part of the Simmons trade package to Brooklyn.

Other correct answers include Tony Battie, Derrick Coleman, Maurice Cheeks and Keith Van Horn.

For Grid 7, the player must be a Duke product and have suited up for at least a game for the Philadelphia 76ers. The most famous Duke player who played for the Sixers is JJ Redick. He's arguably one of the greatest Duke players ever, alongside Christian Laettner.

Other correct answers include Seth Curry, Jahlil Okafor Elton Brand and Gerald Henderson.

Here's an example of a completed NBA HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids Grid - July 15

