Which NBA players averaged 25+ points in an NBA season and played for Knicks and Nets? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 15

NBA HoopGrids released their newest brainteaser on July 15. The fresh daily puzzle has a new category for all the top online basketball fans in the world.

Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, the NBA HoopGrids was launched as an alternative to the NBA Crossover Grid. The two NBA grid games have very similar rules as well.

Here is a look at the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - A player who suited up for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 2 - A player who suited up for the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Grid 3 - A player who averaged 25.0 points or more in a single season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 4 - A player who suited up for the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 5 - A player who suited up for the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

Grid 6 - A player who averaged 25.0 points or more in a single season for the New York Knicks.

Grid 7 - A player who went to Duke and suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 8 - A player who went to Duke and suited up for the Orlando Magic.

Grid 9 - A player went to Duke and averaged 25.0 points or more in a single NBA season.

Answers for Grid 3 and 6 of today's NBA HoopGrids game

Grid 3 is a player who averaged 25.0 or more points in a single NBA season while playing for the Brooklyn Nets. The most obvious answer is Kevin Durant, who averaged 26.9, 29.9 and 29.7 points per game respectively over his three seasons in Brooklyn.

It should be noted that Julius Erving and Rick Barry don't count because they achieved the feat when the Nets were part of the ABA.

Other Nets players who averaged 25.0 or more in an NBA season are Mikal Bridges, Kyrie Irving and Vince Carter.

For Grid 6, we just head across the river to Manhattan for New York Knicks players who averaged 25.0 or more in a single NBA season. Julius Randle is the most recent player to achieve the feat after averaging 25.1 points last season.

Other Knicks players who averaged 25.0 or more in a season are Bernard King, Richie Guerin, Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing, Amar'e Stoudemire and Bob McAdoo.

NBA HoopGrids Grid - July 15

