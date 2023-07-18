Which Chicago Bulls stars played for the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 18

NBA HoopGrids has revealed their puzzle for July 18. The daily trivial grid game has taken over the online basketball community amid the long offseason. It originated from MLB's Immaculate Grid and is an alternative to the NBA Crossover Grid.

The rules for HoopGrids are very similar to the Crossover Grid with nine guesses to complete the puzzle. The two grids are different in terms of scoring, with HoopGrids using a rarity score system compared to Crossover Grid's overall rankings against other players.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers and

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and made an All-NBA Team.

Answers for today's NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Focusing on Grids 4 and 5 for today's HoopGrids, which Chicago Bulls players have suited up for the Orlando Magic, as well as the Houston Rockets.

For Grid 4, most hoop junkies will likely answer Horace Grant. A member of the first three-peat Bulls from 1991 to 1993, he moved to the Magic in 1994 as a big-time free agent signing. He played a total of six seasons in Chicago and five years in Orlando.

Other notable Bulls-Magic players are Steve Kerr, Nikola Vucevic, Wendell Carter Jr. and Bison Dele.

For Grid 5, the popular answer should be Scottie Pippen. The Bulls legend won six NBA championships in Chicago but was shipped to the Houston Rockets ahead of the lockout-shortened 1998-99 NBA season.

Pippen only lasted one season in Houston before he got traded again, this time to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Other notable Bulls-Rockets players are Patrick Beverley, Omer Asik, Tyson Chandler, Aaron Brooks and Goran Dragic.

Here's an example of a complete grid for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 18

