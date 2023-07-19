Which Kings stars have played for the Knicks and Sixers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 19

NBA HoopGrids has released its latest puzzle for July 19. An alternative to the Crossover Grid, which was based on the MLB's Immaculate Grid, this game follows the same rules: nine guesses to complete the puzzle.

Since there's only one puzzle per day from the Crossover Grid, HoopGrids offer a second grid for the online basketball community. With the offseason, and the sun, at its peak, many hoops fans are looking for fun ways to enjoy the summer at home.

Here are the clues for today's HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has 1,000 or more career blocks.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and has 1,000 or more career blocks.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and has 1,000 or more career blocks.

NBA HoopGrids for July 19

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 19

Let's try to answer Grids 4 and 7 for today's HoopGrids. Which Sacramento Kings stars have also played for either the New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers?

For Grid 4, there are several options but the most popular one for hoop junkies might be Mike Bibby. The sharpshooting point guard was part of the early 2000s Kings that rivaled the LA Lakers in the West. He played his last NBA season in 2011-12 for the Knicks.

Other notable Kings-Knicks players: Trevor Ariza, Iman Shumpert, Doug Christie, Metta World Peace and Zach Randolph

For Grid 7, the biggest name that played for both the Kings and Sixers is probably Chris Webber. "C-Webb" became a household name with the Kings in the early 2000s. After a knee injury slowed him down in 2004, Sacramento traded Webber to the Sixers to team up with Allen Iverson.

Other notable Kings-Sixers players: Nik Stauskas, Seth Curry, Richaun Holmes, Spencer Hawes and Matt Barnes

Here's a complete HoopGrids for July 19:

NBA HoopGrids - July 19

