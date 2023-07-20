Which Wizards players have 5,000+ career assists and played for the Warriors? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 20

NBA HoopGrids has released its newest puzzle for today, July 20. An alternative to the NBA Crossover Grid, HoopGrids has the same concept and rules. It gives online basketball fans a second puzzle to solve per day during a very dull offseason.

But unlike the rankings scoring system in Crossover Grid, HoopGrids has its own rarity score ratings. They also introduced a new category: a player with 5,000 or more assists during his NBA career.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's grid game:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and has 5,000 or more career assists.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and has 5,000 or more career assists.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and has 5,000 or more career assists.

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 20

For today's HoopGrids game, let's try to answer Grids 7 and 9. Which Washington Wizards players have 5,000+ career assists and which Wizards players also suited up for the Golden State Warriors?

Grid 7 might be easy for die-hard Warriors fans. Several high-profile Warriors players have also played at the Capitol. Chris Webber was a Rookie of the Year in Golden State before becoming an All-Star in Washington. Antawn Jamison was the face of the Warriors in the early 2000s but had his best years with the Wizards.

Other notable Wizards-Warriors players: Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, JaVale McGee, Bol Bol and Kwame Brown.

There are many obvious answers for Grid 9 including John Wall and Russell Westbrook. Wall is the all-time leader in assists for the Wizards, while Westbrook is currently ninth in the all-time assists list. It should also be noted that Gilbert Arenas played for the Wizards and Warriors, and had 5,000 or more career assists.

Other notable Wizards players with 5,000+ assists in their NBA careers: Muggsy Bogues, Rod Strickland, Andre Miller and Michael Jordan

Here's a completed grid for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 20

