Which Knicks stars have played for the Spurs and Raptors? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 21

A new puzzle has been released by NBA HoopGrids for today, July 21. The popularity of the trivial game that originated from MLB's Immaculate Grid is increasing among online basketball fans.

HoopGrids is actually just an alternative to NBA Crossover Grid, which was launched a week earlier. Nevertheless, it follows the same rules of nine guesses for all nine answers.

Here are the clues for today's grid game:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and has 1,500 or more career steals.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and has 1,500 or more career steals.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and has 1,500 or more career steals.

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 21

For today's HoopGrids game, let's take a look and try to solve Grids 4 and 5. Which New York Knicks players have also suited up for either the Toronto Raptors or San Antonio Spurs?

For Grid 4, the most recent player to suit up for both the Knicks and Raptors is none other than Jeremy Lin. "Linsanity" took over in New York in 2012 before taking his talents to other teams. He last played in the NBA for the Raptors in 2019 when he won his first championship.

Other notable Knicks-Raptors: Landry Fields, Tracy McGrady, Jose Calderon, Mark Jackson, Marcus Camby and Andrea Bargnani

There are several options here that's not really recent but the most popular answer probably is David Lee. He started his career in New York and was an All-Star for the Knicks in 2010. He won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 before bouncing around for several teams. He retired in 2017 after a season in San Antonio.

Other notable Knicks-Spurs: Malik Rose, Antonio McDyess, Steve Novak, Nazr Mohammad and Doug McDermott

Here's a completed HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 21

