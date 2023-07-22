Which Bulls stars have played for the Heat and Celtics? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 22

NBA HoopGrids has unveiled their newest puzzle for today. The trivial grid game was based on MLB's Immaculate Grid that was launched back in March.

HoopGrids is already the second basketball grid game on the web, with NBA Crossover Grid being ahead by just a week.

The rules for the game remain the same: a player has nine guesses to complete the puzzle. Unlike Crossover Grid's ranking system, HoopGrids uses a rarity score to determine how good a player is.

The rarer the answer, the better for competitive players. However, there's also no problem at all if a player guesses the popular answers.

Here are the clues for today's puzzle:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and has averaged 12.0 rebounds or more in a single season.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and has averaged 12.0 rebounds or more in a single season.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and LA Lakers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and has averaged 12.0 rebounds or more in a single season.

Answers for today's NBA HoopGrids

For today's HoopGrids, here is a closer look at Grids 4 and 5: Which Chicago Bulls stars have also played for either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat during their careers?

Rajon Rondo made his name as a member of the 2008 Celtics, helping them win their first NBA championship since 1986. Rondo bounced around the league after getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014.

One of his stops was in Chicago where he played alongside Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in the 2016-17 season.

Other notable Bulls-Celtics players are Luke Kornet, Nate Robinson, Robert Parish, Brian Scalabrine and Daniel Theis.

Quite possibly the most popular pick for Grid 5 is Jimmy Butler. The Bulls drafted Butler at the end of the first round in 2011. He became an All-Star in Chicago but he truly blossomed as a member of the Miami Heat. He has already led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

Other notable Bulls-Heat players are Goran Dragic, Dwyane Wade, Luol Deng, Derrick Jones Jr. and Max Strus.

Here's a completed grid for today's puzzle:

NBA HoopGrids - July 22

