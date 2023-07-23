Which Pelicans stars have played for the Warriors and Suns? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 23

An all-new NBA HoopGrids has been released for today, July 23. The grid craze continues to take over the online basketball community with the offseason and the summer heat at its peak.

Based on the viral MLB Immaculate Grid, HoopGrids follows the same rule of nine guesses to finish the game. One mistake will make the grid incomplete and the rarer the player, the higher the rating. This game is also an alternative to the NBA Crossover Grid, giving hoops fans two puzzles to solve per day.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and has scored 20,000 or more points in his career.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and has scored 20,000 or more points in his career.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 9 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and has scored 20,000 or more points in his career.

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 23

For today's HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 4. Which New Orleans Pelicans players have also played for either the Golden State Warriors or the Phoenix Suns?

DeMarcus Cousins comes to mind for Grid 1 since he played for both the Pelicans and the Warriors. Cousins had his best years with the Sacramento Kings and was traded to New Orleans midway through the 2016-17 season. After a year and a half with the Pelicans plus an Achilles injury, he chased a championship with the 2019 Warriors but failed.

Other notable Pelicans-Warriors players: Quinn Cook, David West, Jarrett Jack, Ian Clark and Baron Davis

The most recent player to suit up for both the Pelicans and the Suns was Chris Paul. He started his career for the then-New Orleans Hornets, which is the start of the Pelicans franchise's lineage. He spent the last three years in Phoenix before a couple of trades this offseason turned him into a Warrior.

Other notable Pelicans-Suns players: Ish Smith, Tyson Chandler, Eric Bledsoe, Trevor Ariza and Elfrid Payton

Here's an example of a completed grid for today:

