The 24th NBA Immaculate Grid was released on August 17. The basketball trivia game based on its MLB counterpart remains popular among hoop junkies who are waiting for the FIBA World Cup and the 2023-24 NBA season.
Thursday's puzzle has a special category of players who made an All-NBA Team. So let's take a look at the clues for the Aug. 17th edition of NBA Immaculate Grid:
- Grid 1: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards
- Grid 2: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards
- Grid 3: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and made an All-NBA Team
- Grid 4: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons
- Grid 5: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons
- Grid 6: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and made an All-NBA Team
- Grid 7: Player who played for the New York Knicks and OKC Thunder.
- Grid 8: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder.
- Grid 9: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and made an All-NBA Team
For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grid No. 3. Which player has played for the Washington Wizards and made an All-NBA Team?
There's a bunch of Wizards players who made an All-NBA Team throughout the franchise's history. However, one of the most recent players to make an impact in Washington is John Wall.
The Kentucky product brought a lot of buzz to the capitol when he arrived as the first overall pick in 2010. He quickly established himself as one of the best young point guards in the league. He was a five-time All-Star from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2017.
Also Read: What happened to the Sonics basketball team? Reason behind Seattle losing its NBA team explored
NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 17
John Wall is not the only player in Washington Wizards history to make an All-NBA Team. Here are all the Wizards players who accomplished the feat with the franchise:
- Buddy Jeannette
- Gus Johnson
- Wes Unseld
- Earl Monroe
- Archie Clark
- Elvin Hayes
- Phil Chenier
- Bob Dandridge
- Moses Malone
- Bernard King
- Juwan Howard
- Rod Strickland
- Gilbert Arenas
- Bradley Beal
For those who are looking to complete Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, here's a couple of answers for each grid:
- Grid 1: Trevor Ariza and Rod Strickland
- Grid 2: Drew Gooden and Ish Smith
- Grid 3: Gilbert Arenas and Wes Unseld
- Grid 4: Langston Galloway and Alec Burks
- Grid 5: Greg Monroe and Christian Wood
- Grid 6: Joe Dumars and Ben Wallace
- Grid 7: Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony
- Grid 8: Ray Allen and Gary Payton
- Grid 9: Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook
Also Read: Is Kyrie Irving banned on NBA Reddit? Taking a closer look amid his support for James Harden in Daryl Morey saga
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)