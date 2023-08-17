The 24th NBA Immaculate Grid was released on August 17. The basketball trivia game based on its MLB counterpart remains popular among hoop junkies who are waiting for the FIBA World Cup and the 2023-24 NBA season.

Thursday's puzzle has a special category of players who made an All-NBA Team. So let's take a look at the clues for the Aug. 17th edition of NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards

Grid 2: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards

Grid 3: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons

Grid 5: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons

Grid 6: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the New York Knicks and OKC Thunder.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder.

Grid 9: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and made an All-NBA Team

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grid No. 3. Which player has played for the Washington Wizards and made an All-NBA Team?

There's a bunch of Wizards players who made an All-NBA Team throughout the franchise's history. However, one of the most recent players to make an impact in Washington is John Wall.

The Kentucky product brought a lot of buzz to the capitol when he arrived as the first overall pick in 2010. He quickly established himself as one of the best young point guards in the league. He was a five-time All-Star from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2017.

Also Read: What happened to the Sonics basketball team? Reason behind Seattle losing its NBA team explored

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 17

John Wall is not the only player in Washington Wizards history to make an All-NBA Team. Here are all the Wizards players who accomplished the feat with the franchise:

Buddy Jeannette

Gus Johnson

Wes Unseld

Earl Monroe

Archie Clark

Elvin Hayes

Phil Chenier

Bob Dandridge

Moses Malone

Bernard King

Juwan Howard

Rod Strickland

Gilbert Arenas

Bradley Beal

For those who are looking to complete Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, here's a couple of answers for each grid:

Grid 1: Trevor Ariza and Rod Strickland

Grid 2: Drew Gooden and Ish Smith

Grid 3: Gilbert Arenas and Wes Unseld

Grid 4: Langston Galloway and Alec Burks

Grid 5: Greg Monroe and Christian Wood

Grid 6: Joe Dumars and Ben Wallace

Grid 7: Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony

Grid 8: Ray Allen and Gary Payton

Grid 9: Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Is Kyrie Irving banned on NBA Reddit? Taking a closer look amid his support for James Harden in Daryl Morey saga

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)