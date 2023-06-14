Which stars still remain from Nikola Jokic's draft class? Taking a closer look

Newly crowned NBA champion and finals MVP Nikola Jokic is arguably the most successful late second-round pick of all time. He became the first second-round pick to win two MVPs in 2021 and 2022, while he became the first second-round pick to win a finals MVP.

Jokic was selected 41st overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2014, which is surprisingly low looking back at his career trajectory. He is the most successful player in his draft class, stacked with multiple stars currently in their primes.

So which stars belong to Jokic's draft class and are still active? Here's a look at some of these names. The No. 1 pick from that class was Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, a one-time champion and All-Star nominee.

Jokic's MVP rival for the last three seasons, Joel Embiid, was the No. 3 pick. He is the second-best player out of that class, having made six All-Star appearances and earning MVP honors this year.

Nikola Jokic's current teammate Aaron Gordon was the fourth selection in that draft class. Former DPOY Marcus Smart was the sixth pick, All-Stars Julius Randle was seventh, and Zach LaVine was 13th.

Other notable active names include Doug McDermott, Dario Saric, TJ Warren, Jusuf Nurkic, Garry Harris, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kyle Anderson, Joe Harris, Dwight Powell and former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.

Nikola Jokic solidified his status as the best in the world following maiden championship win

Nikola Jokic is an NBA champion. The "Joker" led the Denver Nuggets to their maiden championship, his first too, after beating the Miami Heat in five games. It was a historic run by the Serbian as he broke several records along the way.

Jokic surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles in a single playoff run, collecting 10 en route to the championship win. Only four other players recorded a triple-double once each.

Jokic became the first player to lead a playoff campaign in all three major statistical categories, registering 600 points, 269 rebounds and 190 assists. He also joined a list of exclusive superstars to win a championship without a single All-Star teammate. Jokic became the first center since Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 to win a finals MVP.

Nikola Jokic's run was one for the ages. He's only 28 now and could end up racking more championships, finals MVPs and regular season MVPs at this rate. His ability to impact the game in multiple ways is unparalleled at this stage and could make the Denver Nuggets the title favorites for years to come.

