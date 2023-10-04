Which of Steph Curry’s teammates averaged 5+ APG in a season and also played with Seth Curry? NBA HoopGrids answers for October 4

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in training camp, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors

Cell 2 - A player with 5+ APG in a season and also played for the Mavericks

Cell 3 - A teammate of Seth Curry who also played for the Dallas Mavericks

Cell 4 - A player who had 200+ three-pointers in a season and also played for the Golden State Warriors

Cell 5 - A player who had 200+ three-pointers and 5+ APG in a season

Cell 6 - A teammate of Seth Curry who also had 200+ three-pointers in a season

Cell 7 - A teammate of Steph Curry who also played for the Golden State Warriors

Cell 8 - A teammate of Steph Curry who also averaged 5+ APG in a season

Cell 9 - A teammate of both Steph and Seth Curry

Answers to the October 4 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could have Willie Cauley-Stein, Raja Bell, Brian Cardinal, Troy Murphy and Harrison Barnes as answers. They all had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Darren Collison, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Devin Harris, Avery Johnson and Brad Davis played for the Mavericks and averaged 5+ APG in a season. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Trey Burke, Justin Jackson, Yogi Ferrell, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. played for the Mavericks and were also teammates of Seth Curry. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could have Gilbert Arenas, Damon Jones, Jason Richardson, Tim Hardaway, Chris Mullin and Jordan Poole as answers. They all had 200+ three-pointers in a season and also suited up for the Golden State Warriors.

Kyle Lowry, Antoine Walker, Russell Westbrook, Mookie Blaylock, Terry Rozier and Paul Pierce. They averaged 5+ APG and 200+ three-pointers in a season. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Damian Lillard, Mike Miller, Wesley Matthews, Luka Doncic, CJ McCollum and Patty Mills hit 200+ three-pointers in a season. They also played alongside Seth Curry, making them Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could have Charlie Bell, Acie Law, Monta Ellis, Nico Mannion, Andrew Bogut, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as answers. They played with Steph Curry and also suited up for the Golden State Warriors.

Jarrett Jack, Stephen Jackson, Steve Blake, D’Angelo Russell, Jeremy Lin and Shaun Livingston averaged 5+ APG in a season. They were also teammates of Steph Curry, making them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

DeMarcus Cousins, Quinn Cook, Kevin Durant, Anderson Varejao and Omri Casspi were all former teammates of both Steph Curry and Seth Curry. Any of them fit well in Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed October 4 NBA HoopGrids puzzle