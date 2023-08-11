Which Suns players have recorded 1000+ career blocks and have scored 40+ points in a playoff game? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 11

HoopGrids NBA grid challenge for today, August 11 has dropped. The daily trivia game is one of many NBA-themed grid challenges that have been providing basketball fans with off-season entertainment.

With all-new grids being released so often, sometimes fans need assistance with completing the full grid.

Here are the clues for today’s Hoop Grid:

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and has recorded 1000+ career blocks.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and has scored 40+ points in a playoff game.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and has recorded 1000+ career blocks.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and has scored 40+ points in a playoff game.

Grid 7: NBA player who has been coached by Doc Rivers and has played for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 8: NBA player who has been coached by Doc Rivers and has recorded 1000+ career blocks.

Grid 9: NBA player who has been coached by Doc Rivers and has scored 40+ points in a playoff game.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

Here's a closer look at Grids 5 and 6: Which Phoenix Suns players have recorded 1000+ career blocks and have scored 40+ points in a playoff game?

Six-time All-Star big man Amar'e Stoudemire played for the Suns and recorded 1000+ career blocks. After being drafted No. 9 by Phoenix in the 2002 NBA Draft, Stoudemire spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Suns from 2002-2010.

He later played for New York, Dallas and Miami before retiring in 2016 after 14 seasons. Stoudemire finished his career with a total of 1,054 blocks.

Meanwhile, three-time All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker plays for the Suns and has scored 40+ points in a playoff game. Since being drafted No. 13 by Phoenix in the 2015 NBA Draft, Booker has spent his entire eight-year career with the Suns from 2015 onward.

During his time in Phoenix so far, Booker has scored 40+ points in the playoffs on seven different occasions.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 11

More NBA HoopGrids answers for August 11

Former Phoenix Suns forward Shawn Marion

Other players who have played for the Phoenix Suns and have recorded 1,000+ career blocks include Shaquille O’Neal, Robin Lopez, Jermaine O’Neal, Shawn Marion and JaVale McGee.

Meanwhile, Charles Barkley, Tom Chambers, Rex Chapman, Chris Paul and Kevin Johnson have all suited up for the Suns and have scored 40+ points in a playoff game.

