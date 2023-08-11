Which Pelicans players also played for the Lakers and the Suns? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 11

HoopGrids has issued its newest NBA grid challenge for today (Aug. 11). The daily trivia game is one of the several NBA-themed grid challenges that have been keeping fans entertained throughout the grueling offseason. With all-new grids being dropped so frequently, fans can occasionally need help with solving the full grid.

So, on that note, here are the clues for today’s Hoop Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and has recorded 1000+ career blocks.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and has scored 40+ points in a playoff game.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and has recorded 1000+ career blocks.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and has scored 40+ points in a playoff game.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has been coached by Doc Rivers and has played for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has been coached by Doc Rivers and has recorded 1000+ career blocks.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has been coached by Doc Rivers and has scored 40+ points in a playoff game.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/WEs91c9TLn All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it

In this article, we will be providing answers to grid squares 1 and 4 regarding which New Orleans Pelicans players have played for the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

Eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis has spent his entire 11-year career with New Orleans and LA. After being drafted No. 1 by New Orleans in the 2012 NBA draft, Davis played the first seven years of his career with the Pelicans (2012-2019). He was later traded to the Lakers in 2019 where he has played the last four seasons and counting (2019-2023).

Meanwhile, former 12-year NBA veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe played for both the Pelicans and the Suns. Bledsoe played just over four seasons with Phoenix (2013-2017) before being traded to Milwaukee in 2017. He later played one season in New Orleans toward the tail end of his career (2020-21).

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 11

More NBA HoopGrids answers for August 11

Former Phoenix Suns point guard Elfrid Payton

Other players who have played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Lakers include Rajon Rondo, Wenyen Gabriel, Lance Stephenson, Julius Randle and Isaiah Thomas.

Meanwhile, Ryan Anderson, Lou Amundson, Ish Smith, E’Twaun Moore and Elfrid Payton have all suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)